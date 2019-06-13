Thursday, June 13, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Science News
  4. Aditya-L1: India to launch first solar mission in 2020

Aditya-L1: India to launch first solar mission in 2020

India is to launch Aditya-L1, its first mission to study the sun, in 2020, Indian Space Research Organisation Chairman K. Sivan said.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Updated on: June 13, 2019 17:49 IST
Solar Mission

Solar Mission

India is to launch Aditya-L1, its first mission to study the sun, in 2020, Indian Space Research Organisation Chairman K. Sivan said on Thursday.

"The aim of the mission is to keep a permanent eye on the sun without any disturbance. Aditya-L1 is meant to observe the solar corona," Sivan told media in a press briefing.

He said there are still a lot of things that are to be learnt about the sun.

Aditya-L1 mission is expected to be inserted in a halo orbit around the Lagrangian point 1 (L1) - which is 1.5 million km from the earth - so that there is a major advantage of continuously viewing the sun without any occultation/eclipses, Sivan added.

ALSO READ: India planning to have own space station, says ISRO chief

 

Write a comment

Top News

Salaam India 2019

Latest News

  Previous StoryIndia planning to have own space station, says ISRO chief Next Story  