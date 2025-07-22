New NCERT book features Shubhanshu Shukla: 'Earth looks one from space, no border exists' The quote is from a conversation between Shubhanshu Shukla and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, intended to inspire young minds.

Shubhanshu Shukla has recently become the first Indian to reach the International Space Station (ISS). He is now featured in the newly released NCERT Class 5 Environmental Studies textbook. The textbook includes his powerful reflections on Earth from space. Shukla, who completed an 18-day mission aboard the ISS on July 15, described his unique perspective. The book, titled "Our Wondrous World," quotes him in the chapter "Earth, Our Shared Home," stating that, "After seeing Earth from outside, the first thought that came to mind was that Earth looks completely one; no border is visible from outside. It seems that no border exists, no state exists, no countries exist. We all are part of humanity, and the Earth is our one home, and all of us are in it". This quote, originally part of his conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims to inspire young minds to think beyond boundaries and embrace unity.

Shukla's historic space journey

Group Captain Shukla is an Indian Air Force officer and test pilot. He completed his inaugural space voyage as part of the Axiom-4 mission, which was a commercial spaceflight supported by ISRO and NASA, and operated by Axiom Space. This journey marked a significant milestone for India, as Shukla became the first Indian to step aboard the ISS and only the second Indian to go into space, following Rakesh Sharma's flight in 1984.

He was born on October 10, 1985, a year after Sharma's spaceflight. Shukla grew up in Lucknow in a middle-class family with no direct ties to aviation or space. However, a childhood visit to an airshow reportedly sparked his interest.

After several postponements, Shukla finally launched from the Kennedy Space Center on June 25, aboard SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft atop a Falcon 9 rocket. Ten minutes into the mission, the Dragon capsule entered orbit, prompting Shukla to declare in Hindi, "Kamaal ki ride thi" ("It was a great ride"), and express his sense of national pride. Shukla returned after an 18-day stay aboard the International Space Station.

Textbook's educational approach

The textbook is developed under the framework of the National Education Policy 2020. It is part of a new integrated learning approach that combines science, social science, and environmental studies. As part of "The World Around Us" series, the book aims to foster observation, ethical reasoning, and environmental awareness in young learners. Alongside Shukla's reflections, the textbook introduces innovative systems such as DIGIPIN, a digital address identifier for precise location mapping. It also includes content on oral health safety, microbial life, flood preparedness, and food preservation techniques.

