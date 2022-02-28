Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK National Science Day 2022: How science has advanced in last two decades

Science is a way of thinking that satisfies the curiosity of the human mind. It has metamorphosed the mode of our life. Science has been around us since primitive times and has transformed society ever since. Scientific innovations have transformed the social and economic aspects of the entire society. From information technologies to applied bioscience, energy and environment – everything looks ever more contingent on the discoveries made in that time. Science has given us artificial wings that we could not get naturally.

The digital alarm clock, the comfortable recliner, the asphalt we drive on, the e-paper, our cell phone, the antibiotics that treat sore throat, the clean water that comes from our faucet, and the light that we turn off at the end of the day have all been brought to us by courtesy of science.

The modern world would not be modern at all without the understandings and technology enabled by science. Hence, it becomes imperative that the young learners of society are given an apt platform for research and development to comprehend the mechanics and technicalities of these gadgets and processes.

The mysterious world of astronomy and robotics is drawing more and more children towards them. Today, we are witnessing a change wherein knowledge of Robotics and Astronomy has taken a step forward in the school curriculum. Children are given opportunities from an early stage to delve into this fascinating world, enabling them to identify their future choice of career too.

AI (Artificial Intelligence) is another area wherein its power to be constructive or disruptive is now being explored at the infinitesimal level. Driven by the inquisitiveness towards deeper learning, to explore the neurology of networks and spot the patterns of human behavior, AI lets a computer explore the human mind. From language translations to self-driving cars, AI is ubiquitous.

How can we forget that it’s only because of technology that across the world we were able to function relentlessly amid the pandemic. The entire education and learning process has witnessed scientific progress in an entirely different dimension. Classrooms have been projected into the living room. School and office are not infrastructure bound anymore.

Time and distance have been conquered. The globe has shrunk and looks like a small family now. The machines have made our life comfortable. Space travel has added another dimension to our imagination.

Science has done wonders in medicine. The human race is learning every day and is endeavouring to conquer the deadliest of the virus. An inclination towards environmental health led to an exploration of green energy and the onset of the green revolution.

Today, children are more aware of the use of renewable energy and put their thinking caps on to give practical suggestions to resolve problems. Their science projects and activities speak a ton about a transition in their thinking perspective.

Modern science is nothing but a skilled magician. It has stepped up the speed of our life and widened our space of occupation, extended the limits of our curiosity, increased the ways of utilizing our leisure and given us comfort and facilities in ways that our forefathers never dreamt of.

Science is a great blessing for mankind. Its utilities in everyday life are unlimited. But the inventions of science are being distorted in many different ways. Instead of using the aeroplanes for travel, we use them to drop bombs. In this way, this blessing has turned into a curse, and it is feared that one-day science will destroy humanity. Constructive Science should be a compulsory subject of study so that man may understand its true nature, and put it to the right use.

Written by Ms Seema Kaur, Principal, Pacific World School, Noida