National Science Day: 11 interesting facts about CV Raman

11 interesting facts about C.V. Raman: 'The greatest Physicists of the world'

National Science Day 2020: Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman, commonly known as C.V. Raman was one of the greatest physicists of India and the world. Born on November 7, 1888, in Tamil Nadu, CV Raman left a massive impression in the world of Physics by discovering what is known as the "Raman Effect".

Here are some interesting facts about CV Raman, the Indian physicist whose groundbreaking work in the field of light scattering earned him the 1930 Nobel Prize for Physics.

INTERESTING FACTS ABOUT CV RAMAN: