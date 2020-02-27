National Science Day: 11 interesting facts about CV Raman

National Science Day 2020: Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman, commonly known as C.V. Raman was one of the greatest physicists of India and the world. Born on November 7, 1888, in Tamil Nadu, CV Raman left a massive impression in the world of Physics by discovering what is known as the "Raman Effect".
Here are some interesting facts about CV Raman, the Indian physicist whose groundbreaking work in the field of light scattering earned him the 1930 Nobel Prize for Physics.
INTERESTING FACTS ABOUT CV RAMAN:
- In 1928, while working in IACS, CV Raman ran several experiments on the scattering of light. One of the collaborators in his works was KS Krishnan. The experiments they conducted together led to the discovery of what we today know as the "Raman Effect".
- The work Raman did with the scattering of light eventually led to the development of Raman Spectroscopy.
- Ernest Rutherford referred to the Raman Effect in 1929’s Royal Society’s Presidential address. Raman won the Knight Bachelor award in 1929. Later on, he was awarded the Fellow of the Royal Society.
- In 1932, CV Raman and Suri Bhagavantam together discovered the quantum photon spin, which further confirmed the quantum nature of light.
- In 1933, he became the first Indian director of the Indian Institute of Science (IIS). It was really ironic because IIS never had an Indian director as all previous directors were British during the colonial era.
- In 1947, Independent India’s new government-appointed C.V. Raman as the first National Professor of India.
- In 1948, he studied the spectroscopic behavior of crystals and took a new approach towards crystal dynamics’ fundamental problems. C.V. Raman deeply studied properties and structures of diamond and also studied various iridescent substances’ optical behaviors.
- In 1954, C.V. Raman was honored with the highest civilian award in India, the Bharat Ratna.
- At the age of 11, he passed his matriculation examination.
- He passed his FA examination (equivalent to today's Intermediate exam) with a scholarship at the age of 13.
- In 1902, Raman joined the Presidency College where his father worked as Physics and Mathematics lecturer.