NASA shares spooky image of sun on Halloween, calls it 'jack-o-lantern'

This image blends two sets of extreme ultraviolet wavelengths colourized in gold and yellow which creates a Halloween-like appearance.

You're gourdous. Literally GOURD. Ous,' wrote National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) sharing the picture of a 'solar jack-o-lantern' on Instagram on Halloween day. Taking to Instagram, NASA informed that its Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) has kept an eye on the sun since October 2014 and that the picture of the 'jack-o-lantern' captured back in October 2014 'gets its ghoulish grin from active regions on the Sun, which emit more light and energy than the surrounding dark areas.'

''The SDO has kept an unblinking eye on the Sun since 2010, recording phenomena like solar flares and coronal loops. It measures the Sun’s interior, atmosphere, magnetic field, and energy output, helping us understand our nearest star," said NASA.

Pointing out how it had a 'Halloween-like appearance,' NASA stated in its press conference, "This image blends together two sets of extreme ultraviolet wavelengths at 171 and 193 Angstroms, typically colourized in gold and yellow, to create a particularly Halloween-like appearance."

The picture has amassed more than 11 lakh likes on Instagram and has left many users astonished. One commented, "Even the god involve in Halloween party" while another one said, "The universe is beautiful."

Take a look at the picture here:

