NASA's new telescope to create multi-spectral map of cosmos, surpassing all previous efforts NASA's SPHEREx telescope will capture the entire sky and generate colourful images that are currently impossible with existing telescopes.

NASA is set to launch a groundbreaking new telescope that promises to create the most vibrant map of the cosmos ever conceived. The SPHEREx telescope, while relatively compact, is expected to yield an immense amount of knowledge during its two-year mission. Designed to operate in the infrared spectrum, SPHEREx will capture spectroscopic images, which measure individual wavelengths of light emitted by astronomical sources. This innovative approach will provide insights into the formation of the universe, the evolution of galaxies across cosmic history, and help locate water and life-sustaining molecules within our Milky Way galaxy. In essence, the mission aims to unravel the origins of the universe and understand the conditions that allow life to thrive within it.

A massive leap forward

Everything in the universe, including you and everything around you, emits light across a spectrum of colours. Our eyes perceive this light as three primary colors—the vibrant greens of trees, the deep blues of the sky, and the warm reds of a sunset—to create a cohesive image. However, SPHEREx—short for Spectro-Photometer for the History of the Universe, Epoch of Reionization and Ices Explorer—will enhance our understanding by dividing light from celestial objects into an astonishing 96 bands. This marks a significant advancement, as SPHEREx will survey the entire sky, revealing new insights into the chemistry and physics of the universe's elements.

The mission will complement the work of other infrared telescopes, such as the James Webb Space Telescope and Hubble Space Telescope. While these instruments are designed to make high-resolution observations of faint cosmic objects, their field of view covers only a tiny fraction of the sky at any given time. In fact, the sky is over 15 million times larger than what the James Webb can capture in a single glance. Remarkably, SPHEREx is set to map the entire sky in just a few months, something the James Webb could not achieve during its entire mission.

SPHEREx plans to capture spectroscopic images of 1 billion galaxies, 100 million stars, and 10,000 asteroids. It aims to address questions that require a comprehensive view of the sky, which often eludes the largest telescopes focused on high resolution.

Measuring Inflation

One of SPHEREx's primary objectives is to investigate what astronomers refer to as cosmic inflation—the rapid expansion of the universe that occurred just after the Big Bang. The underlying processes driving cosmic inflation remain poorly understood, making this area of research a crucial focus in cosmology. Since inflation occurred throughout the universe, astronomers need a complete sky map to study it effectively. SPHEREx is uniquely positioned to tackle this fundamental mystery.

Utilising its spectroscopic images, SPHEREx will chart the 3D locations of about 1 billion galaxies throughout cosmic history. This information will allow astronomers to create a temporal image of the cosmos, aiding them in testing various theories of inflation with advanced statistics and mathematics.

Pinpointing life-bearing molecules

On a more local scale, SPHEREx also intends to identify water- and life-bearing molecules—known as biogenic molecules—in the gas clouds of our galaxy, the Milky Way. In the galaxy's coldest regions, life-creating molecules like water, carbon dioxide, and methanol become embedded in icy particles. For these molecules to contribute to life's emergence, they must migrate from the cold gases onto planets. Despite extensive research, this process remains a significant enigma.

To address this fundamental question about our existence, we must determine the whereabouts of these essential molecules. SPHEREx will provide a comprehensive census of icy biogenic molecules within our vicinity, as these molecules possess unique features detectable in the infrared spectrum where SPHEREx operates. By surveying the entire sky, SPHEREx will accurately locate these molecules, not only in our galaxy but also in nearby star systems.

Understanding their distribution will help us ascertain the necessary conditions for the formation of biogenic molecules in space, shedding light on a vital aspect of life's development. Currently, only 200 spectra of biogenic molecules have been documented in space, with the James Webb Space Telescope expected to collect a few thousand more. However, SPHEREx is poised to generate an astounding 8 million new spectroscopic images of life-bearing molecules, fundamentally transforming our understanding of their presence.

By mapping the entire sky, astronomers will be better positioned to identify promising regions for life and compile large-scale data that reveals meaningful patterns amidst an array of anomalies. This mission is destined to be a pivotal step forward in our search for life beyond Earth.

Inputs from PTI