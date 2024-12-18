NASA’s InSight Mars lander: New HiRISE image reveals dusty resting place on the red planet

Follow us on Image Source : NASA NASA’s InSight Mars lander

NASA’s retired InSight Mars lander has been spotted by the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) in a new image captured on October 23, 2024, using the HiRISE camera. As per the photographs, it is shown that the lander is covered in a thick layer of Martian dust and has been blending seamlessly with the reddish-brown terrain.

This observation highlights dust movement and wind patterns on Mars, which has been contributing to ongoing research about the planet’s dynamic environment.

Image Source : NASAMars

About the mission and when is it retiring

The InSight lander, which landed on Mars in November 2018, played an important role in studying the planet’s seismic activity (Marsquakes) and exploring its crust, mantle, and core.

However, the mission officially ended in December 2022, when excessive dust on its solar panels rendered it, unable to generate power.

NASA engineers at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) continued monitoring the lander, with the hope that Martian winds might clear the panels. Unfortunately, no signals have been received since, and NASA plans to end listening operations by the close of 2024.

Dust patterns on Mars and Martian surface changes

The HiRISE image of InSight helps scientists study the dust accumulation process on Mars. Ingrid Daubar, a researcher from Brown University, emphasizes these observations which offer critical insights into the Martian dust cycle and wind dynamics, essential for planning future missions.

The build-up of dust has also altered surface features. For instance, the dark blast marks created by InSight’s landing thrusters in 2018 have faded significantly. This process, caused by dust deposition, enables the researchers to estimate the ageing of surface features and the erosion rate of Martian craters.

Mars inspection on Orbiter’s main role

The Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) continues to provide valuable observations of Mars. From tracking active missions like Perseverance and Curiosity to studying retired missions like Spirit, Opportunity, and Phoenix, the orbiter remains an essential tool.

Its HiRISE camera plays a critical role in understanding long-term changes in Mars’ environment, offering vital data for both ongoing research and future exploration plans.

The latest image of InSight may mark the lander’s silent legacy, but it continues to contribute to our understanding of the dusty mysteries of Mars.

