Wednesday, December 18, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Science
  4. NASA’s InSight Mars lander: New HiRISE image reveals dusty resting place on the red planet

NASA’s InSight Mars lander: New HiRISE image reveals dusty resting place on the red planet

The accumulation of dust has significantly changed surface features on Mars. This natural process of dust deposition provides researchers with valuable data to estimate the age of surface features and measure the erosion rates of Martian craters.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Published : Dec 18, 2024 9:25 IST, Updated : Dec 18, 2024 9:25 IST
NASA’s InSight Mars lander
Image Source : NASA NASA’s InSight Mars lander

NASA’s retired InSight Mars lander has been spotted by the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) in a new image captured on October 23, 2024, using the HiRISE camera. As per the photographs, it is shown that the lander is covered in a thick layer of Martian dust and has been blending seamlessly with the reddish-brown terrain. 

This observation highlights dust movement and wind patterns on Mars, which has been contributing to ongoing research about the planet’s dynamic environment.

India Tv - Mars

Image Source : NASAMars

About the mission and when is it retiring

  • The InSight lander, which landed on Mars in November 2018, played an important role in studying the planet’s seismic activity (Marsquakes) and exploring its crust, mantle, and core.
  • However, the mission officially ended in December 2022, when excessive dust on its solar panels rendered it, unable to generate power.
  • NASA engineers at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) continued monitoring the lander, with the hope that Martian winds might clear the panels. Unfortunately, no signals have been received since, and NASA plans to end listening operations by the close of 2024.

Dust patterns on Mars and Martian surface changes

The HiRISE image of InSight helps scientists study the dust accumulation process on Mars. Ingrid Daubar, a researcher from Brown University, emphasizes these observations which offer critical insights into the Martian dust cycle and wind dynamics, essential for planning future missions.

The build-up of dust has also altered surface features. For instance, the dark blast marks created by InSight’s landing thrusters in 2018 have faded significantly. This process, caused by dust deposition, enables the researchers to estimate the ageing of surface features and the erosion rate of Martian craters.

Mars inspection on Orbiter’s main role 

The Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) continues to provide valuable observations of Mars. From tracking active missions like Perseverance and Curiosity to studying retired missions like Spirit, Opportunity, and Phoenix, the orbiter remains an essential tool.

Its HiRISE camera plays a critical role in understanding long-term changes in Mars’ environment, offering vital data for both ongoing research and future exploration plans.

Related Stories
Elon Musk is confident that 'humanity will reach Mars in our lifetime' but Twitter is NOT!

Elon Musk is confident that 'humanity will reach Mars in our lifetime' but Twitter is NOT!

Mars is real mighty! NASA releases first images and spectra of Red Planet captured by James Webb

Mars is real mighty! NASA releases first images and spectra of Red Planet captured by James Webb

Mars Transit In Gemini: Unfavourable for Cancer, Scorpio, Sagittarius; Know about other zodiac signs

Mars Transit In Gemini: Unfavourable for Cancer, Scorpio, Sagittarius; Know about other zodiac signs

Mars Direct 2023: Effect on zodiac signs of Mangal margi in Taurus

Mars Direct 2023: Effect on zodiac signs of Mangal margi in Taurus

As Mars, Uranus, Venus, Jupiter and Mercury planets align in one line; netizens share magical photos

As Mars, Uranus, Venus, Jupiter and Mercury planets align in one line; netizens share magical photos

NASA unveils innovative solar-powered airplane concept for Mars exploration

NASA unveils innovative solar-powered airplane concept for Mars exploration

The latest image of InSight may mark the lander’s silent legacy, but it continues to contribute to our understanding of the dusty mysteries of Mars.

ALSO READ: Astronauts Sunita Williams and crew react to ‘Toxic’ smell on space station

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Science

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Science News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement