NASA offers USD 20,000 prize for innovative astronaut rescue plan

Follow us on Image Source : NASA NASA Artemis mission

NASA is calling on creative thinkers to help create a life-saving system for rescuing astronauts stranded on the Moon. They're offering a reward of up to USD 20,000 for the best design that can safely transport an astronaut in a spacesuit across the Moon's rough and challenging surface. As part of its Artemis missions, NASA is tackling problems like extreme temperatures and rocky terrain.

If you have a brilliant idea for how to rescue an astronaut, now's your chance to contribute and win! The competition is open until January 23, 2025, and you can submit your ideas through the HeroX website.

As part of a larger prize pool of USD 45,000 for the South Pole Safety Challenge: Lunar Rescue System, NASA is focused on safety as it prepares for the Artemis mission set to launch in September 2026. They are concerned about the possibility that an astronaut might get hurt or become incapacitated during their time on the Moon. In case of an emergency, another astronaut needs a reliable way to bring them back to safety.

Sarah Duglas from NASA noted that the harsh conditions on the Moon make it vital to have a dependable plan for getting help when needed.

So, what’s this challenge all about?

NASA experts have selected a location on the Moon where astronauts can potentially access water-ice, but the real challenge is the Moon's surface, which is uneven and filled with large rocks and craters. The task is to come up with a design that can safely transport a fully suited astronaut at least two kilometers uphill without the help of a vehicle, all while dealing with the Moon's tough south pole conditions.

Carrying an astronaut manually isn’t feasible due to their weight in a spacesuit, even though they are lighter on the Moon than on Earth. Because of this, a smart technological solution is needed to tackle these challenges. NASA says the solution must work well in the Moon's extreme conditions and shouldn't rely on a lunar rover.

How to enter the competition

To enter the competition, you can head to the HeroX portal, where NASA shares details about public challenges. The deadline for submissions is January 25. A team of NASA experts will evaluate the entries based on factors like weight, ease of use, and the impact on the astronaut's spacesuit. For more information, check out their official website.

ALSO READ: ISRO gears up for historic space docking mission by this December: Somanath