NASA launches TRACERS Mission to study how Earth fights space storms NASA TRACERS mission is set to study how Earth's magnetic field protects us from solar storms and space weather. The mission features two satellites flying in tandem, designed to measure magnetic energy bursts and their impact on Earth.

New Delhi:

NASA has officially launched the TRACERS mission (Tandem Reconnection and Cusp Electrodynamics Reconnaissance Satellites) which will be studying the magnetic reconnection- an energy burst that occurs when the Sun’s magnetic field interacts with Earth’s magnetic shield. This will help in understandin on how space weather affects our planet.

The TRACERS satellites lifted off aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

What is NASA’s TRACERS mission?

The mission includes two satellites flying just 10 seconds apart to take over 3,000 measurements in one year. Their job is to closely study magnetic activity in a region near Earth’s North Pole called the polar cusp, where the Sun’s magnetic field hits Earth’s.

These satellites will provide real-time data about how solar energy and particles enter Earth’s upper atmosphere and affect communication systems, satellites, and even electricity grids.

Other satellites on the same launch

Three more small satellite missions were also launched with TRACERS:

Athena EPIC: Will help reduce the costs of future space missions by using smart satellite design and take Earth radiation measurements. PExT: Tests a new type of signal system that lets satellites connect to both government and commercial networks, just like mobile roaming on Earth. REAL: A tiny CubeSat to study how dangerous electrons escape the Van Allen radiation belts, which can affect astronauts and satellites.

Why this matters to India and the world

This mission helps scientists understand how solar storms affect Earth’s magnetic field, which is important for countries like India, where satellites play a major role in communication, navigation, and weather forecasting. It also helps safeguard space-bound missions and astronauts.

Who’s behind the project?