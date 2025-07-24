SpaceX Falcon 9 launches O3b mPOWER 9 and 10 satellites to strengthen SES’s global satellite network: Details SpaceX launched two SES communication satellites- O3b mPOWER 9 and 10, from Florida to Medium Earth Orbit (MEO), marking its 89th Falcon 9 launch in 2025. The mission strengthens SES’s growing mPOWER constellation, designed to deliver high-speed global internet, especially in underserved areas.

New Delhi:

SpaceX successfully launched two SES communication satellites- O3b mPOWER 9 and 10, aboard a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, on July 22 at 5:12 p.m. EDT (2112 GMT). The launch supports SES’s mission of building a high-performance satellite internet network in Medium Earth Orbit (MEO).

Booster landing adds to the reusability milestone

About 8.5 minutes after liftoff, Falcon 9's first-stage booster returned safely to Earth, landing smoothly on the droneship "Just Read the Instructions" stationed in the Atlantic Ocean. This was the booster’s sixth successful landing, further highlighting SpaceX's prowess in reusable rocket technology.

mPOWER constellation reaches 10 satellites

With this launch, SES now has 10 mPOWER satellites in orbit. Each satellite, manufactured by Boeing and weighing around 3,700 pounds, will contribute to delivering high-capacity internet to remote regions, mobile platforms, and industrial operations. SES plans to launch three more satellites over the next 12 months to strengthen the network further.

Falcon 9’s 89th Launch of 2025

This mission marked SpaceX’s 89th Falcon 9 launch of 2025, reflecting the company’s accelerated launch cadence and consistent performance. The mission also included a planned second-stage burn to guide the satellites into their final orbit — a technique that improves deployment accuracy.

Paving the way for global connectivity

The SES mPOWER constellation aims to include 13 satellites in total, positioning SES as a key global internet provider. The latest launch underscores SpaceX’s dominance in commercial satellite launches and reaffirms its role in enabling global communication infrastructure.

With the successful deployment of O3b mPOWER 9 and 10, SES moves closer to realising its goal of a fully operational next-generation satellite internet network. This mission not only reinforces SES’s commitment to bridging global connectivity gaps but also solidifies SpaceX’s dominance in the commercial space sector. As India and other regions look to expand digital access, the partnership between SES and SpaceX marks a pivotal step toward building a more connected world powered by space technology.