NASA confirms Asteroid 2024 YR4 poses no threat to Earth Scientists emphasize that this case highlights the importance of continuous asteroid tracking. Advanced monitoring helps refine predictions and ensures that potential threats are identified and ruled out long before they become a real concern.

NASA has officially ruled out any risk of asteroid 2024 YR4 colliding with Earth, following fresh observations on February 23, 2025. Initially considered one of the most significant impact risks ever recorded, the asteroid’s probability of hitting Earth has now dropped to zero.

Asteroid no longer a danger: From high alert to no risk

As per earlier calculations which were placed on asteroid 2024 YR4 at Level 3 on the Torino Scale- it was meant that it will require close monitoring. At the time, scientists estimated a 1 in 32 chance of impact in 2032.

However, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) and Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) conducted further tracking, which drastically reduced the impact probability to just 1 in 20,000.

As a result, the asteroid has been downgraded to Torino Scale Level Zero, indicating it poses no danger to Earth.

Astronomers explain the early risk miscalculation

Experts say the initial concern stemmed from limited data. Astronomer David Rankin from the Catalina Sky Survey explained that minor tracking inaccuracies in the early observations could exaggerate impact probabilities. He compared it to adjusting a long stick by a fraction of an inch, which causes a significant shift at the far end.

Close, but not too close: The 2032 Flyby

Although 2024 YR4 will pass within 167,000 miles of Earth in 2032, this is still a safe distance with no risk of collision. The asteroid, which measures around 50 meters in diameter, will continue on its journey without posing a threat to the world.

Space monitoring works!

With asteroid 2024 YR4 now classified as harmless, Earth can breathe easy—at least for now.

ALSO READ: Amazon Alexa+ unveiled: Smarter next-gen AI assistant, more personalized and free for Prime users

Alexa+ understands casual speech, half-formed thoughts, and complex ideas, making interactions feel more natural. Whether you need quick answers, personalized recommendations, or help managing tasks, Alexa+ responds like a helpful friend.

ALSO READ: Meta fires 20 employees for leaks, more layoffs ahead: Mark Zuckerberg warns

The latest round of firings follows a series of leaks about Zuckerberg’s meetings with employees. According to reports, Zuckerberg expressed frustration over the situation: "We try to be really open, and then everything I say leaks. It sucks.”