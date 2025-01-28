NASA astronaut shares stunning Maha Kumbh Mela images from space

Follow us on Image Source : DON PETTIT/X Maha Kumbh Mela from space

The Maha Kumbh Mela, recognized as the world's largest religious gathering, was recently documented in remarkable images captured from the International Space Station (ISS), as announced by officials on Monday. These images, shared by NASA astronaut Don Pettit via social media platform X, were taken on Sunday and depict the illuminated banks of the Ganges River, reflecting the vibrant energy of the event.

The photographs illustrate the dazzling lights and extensive assembly of devotees at the Maha Kumbh Mela, presenting it as a magnificent spectacle.

These visuals emphasize the vast scale of the religious event, which continues to captivate audiences around the globe, according to an official statement.

In sharing these images, Pettit remarked on the perspective of the Maha Kumbh Mela from the ISS, accentuating the radiant brilliance of the world's largest congregation of individuals along the banks of the Ganges.

Pettit, an American astronaut and chemical engineer, is renowned for his contributions to astrophotography and innovative advancements in space exploration.

He is also recognized as the inventor of the first patented object created in space, known as the "Zero-G Cup." Throughout his career, Pettit has spent an impressive total of 555 days aboard the ISS, and at the age of 69, he is acknowledged as NASA's oldest active astronaut.

In other news, ISRO has announced the launch of its 100th satellite from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, scheduled for January 29. The mission, designated GSLV-F15 NVS-02, involves the use of the GSLV-F15 rocket, which is equipped with an Indigenous Cryogenic stage. This mission aims to place the NVS-02 satellite into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit. The launch will take place from the Second Launch Pad (SLP) at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre.

Interestingly, it was observed that NVS-01, the inaugural satellite of the second-generation series, was launched on May 29, 2023, onboard the GSLV-F12.

