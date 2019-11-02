NASA wants space telescope to protect humanity from asteroid hit

Image Source : INDIA TV If an asteroid hits the earth, it has potential to wipe out human race

Asteroids are a serious business. A 'small' rock just a several kilometers in diameter can wreak havoc on earth with huge tsunamis and widespread destruction. We are lucky that our planet has an atmosphere which burns down most asteroids to a crisp. But some rocks escape and collide with earth. Last time an asteroid hit earth, it wiped out dinosaurs off the face of earth. And that's why asteroids are indeed a serious business.

It is always possible that a rogue asteroid finds earth in its trajectory through space. Scientists, astronomer and space agencies in the world have their eyes set out in the wide expanse of the space to check whether any asteroid has a probability of hitting the earth.

Efforts to track asteroids that have probability of hitting the earth have been ongoing for decades. Now, NASA is looking to build new space telescope dedicated to track down asteroids to zero-in on asteroids. Our telescopes on earth are capable of peeking into the deepest reaches of space but space observation from the surface of the earth has its limitations.

For starters, the atmosphere that keeps us safe itself sometimes presents obstacles when it comes to gazing at the sky. Bad weather often makes things difficult. NASA's telescope are capable to overcome problems caused by mere clouds of course. But it helps a lot if atmospheric difficulties are eliminated

Space telescope come in handy in this regard.

Prime example of such space telescopes is Hubble. It is literally a giant telescope revolving around the earth, enabling scientists to gaze deep into space.

NASA is looking to send such a telescope that will be dedicated to hunting down rogue asteroids. NASA's internal comittee has approved plans of such a telescope. NASA thinks that such telescope can be sent by 2025. Now, NASA is trying to obtain funding from the US government.

