Interstellar Lab unveils futuristic potential-Mars settlement village; to open for public in 2021 | Photos

Image Source : INTERSTELLAR LAB Interstellar Lab futuristic village in California

Little over 2 years after its launch, Interstellar Lab has unveiled an experimental Bioregenerative station (EBIOS), a potential-Mars settlement village on trial basis. It will open for public in 2021. The station will also be used as a research center for astronauts training.

As per reports, the village located in Mojave Desert in California, will open its doors to families, adventurers and students for 6 months every year.

The village will incorporate a variety of technologies that could be essential for survival on an alien planet like water treatment, waste management and food production.

"What we need to bring on Mars for life is what we need to protect on Earth right now," Sputnik news agency quoted company CEO Barbara Belvisi as saying.

Here are some stunning pictures released by Interstellar Lab

