Live Streaming, Super Flower Moon 2020: Watch the final supermoon of 2020 tomorrow. Check details

Get ready to witness Super Flower Moon 2020 on May 7. The beautiful celestial event will grace the night skies on Thursday, a keepsake memory in the grim corona times. The supermoon is going to be the last supermoon of the year 2020. If you are not able to watch Super Flower Moon Live, then you may catch the view online.

Super Flower Moon: Time

The Super Flower Moon will reach its peak illumination at 6.45 am EDT (4.15 pm IST). However, people in India will not be able to watch the celestial event as there will be daylight. Nevertheless, supermoon enthusiasts, you may catch the event online.

Popular YouTube channels like Slooh and Virtual Telescope are known to host live streaming of supermoons. A live link should be up on their YouTube on May 7.

What is Super Flower Moon

There must be curiosity as to why the phenomenon is named "Super Flower Moon". Since the moon appears when the flowers bloom during springtime, a native American tribe in Northeastern USA named this super moon as the Super Flower Moon. In India, it is known as the Vaishakha Moon after the month of Vaishakha in the Hindu lunar calendar.

