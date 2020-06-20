Image Source : INDIA TV LIVE STREAMING, Solar Eclipse/Surya Grahan 2020: Watch Ring Of Fire LIVE In India

Solar Eclipse, Surya Grahan 2020 Live Streaming: Be ready to witness an annular solar eclipse on Sunday, June 21. People in India will be able to catch the celestial event in action. While there are three types of solar eclipses, the one taking place on Sunday is the annular eclipse. An annular solar eclipse or surya grahan happens when the moon is farthest from the earth. The solar eclipse or surya grahan will be annular in some parts of the country while for the other the eclipse will be partial. If you are not able to catch a glimpse of the Solar Eclipse, there are various platforms that will have livestreaming of the event. You can catch Solar Eclipse 2020 Live Streaming/Surya Grahan Live Streaming on the platforms mentioned.

Solar Eclipse 2020/Surya Grahan 2020:

The Solar Eclipse or Surya Grahan will begin at 9.15 am IST and go on till 3.04 pm on Sunday, June 21. The solar eclipse/surya grahan will best visible at 12.10 pm. Surya Grahan will begin at 10.12 am near Gharsana in Rajasthan. According to Director of the MP Birla Planetarium Debi Prasad Duari, the annular phase will begin around 11.49 am and end at 11.50 am. The "ring of fire" can be best seen only for a minute from Suratgarh and Anupgarh in Rajasthan, Sirsa, Ratia and Kurukshetra in Haryana, and Dehradun, Chamba, Chamoli and Joshimath in Uttarakhand.

Solar Eclipse 2020/Surya Grahan 2020 Live Streaming:

Platforms Slooh and TimeandDate will livestream Solar Eclipse 2020, Surya Grahan 2020. A number of other platforms around the world will also have livestreaming of the event.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH SOLAR ECLIPSE, SURYA GRAHAN LIVE STREAMING ON SLOOH

CLICK HERE TO WATCH SOLAR ECLIPSE, SURYA GRAHAN LIVE STREAMING ON TIMEANDDATE

CLICK HERE TO WATCH SOLAR ECLIPSE, SURYA GRAHAN LIVE STREAMING ON KODAIKANAL SOLAR OBSERVATORY

CLICK HERE TO WATCH SOLAR ECLIPSE, SURYA GRAHAN LIVE STREAMING ON REGIONAL SCIENCE CENTRE, TIRUPATI

CLICK HERE TO WATCH SOLAR ECLIPSE, SURYA GRAHAN LIVE STREAMING ON BIRLA INDUSTRIAL AND TECHNOLOGICAL MUSEUM, KOLKATA

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage