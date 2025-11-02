ISRO's LVM3-M5 rocket is all set to launch India's heaviest communication satellite, CMS-03, from Sriharikota today (November 2, 2025). Marking another benchmark, the space organisation is lifting off approximately 4,400 kg of multi-band satellite, which will be injected into Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit for expanding communication coverage over the Indian mainland and neighbouring oceanic regions.
This will be the fifth operational flight of LVM3, the same rocket that carried out the recent Chandrayaan-3 Moon mission.