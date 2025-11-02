Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Science
  3. ISRO LVM3 CMS-03 satellite lift off at 5:26 PM IST today: Live updates

  Live ISRO LVM3 CMS-03 satellite lift off at 5:26 PM IST today: Live updates

ISRO LVM3 CMS-03 satellite to lift off today at 5:26 PM IST: Space organisation's multi-band satellite will help in boosting communication services across India and surrounding ocean regions – and it is said to be the heaviest satellite which will lift off from India itself.

ISRO LVM3 CMS-03 Satellite launch commentary
ISRO LVM3 CMS-03 Satellite launch commentary Image Source : ISRO/YouTube
Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04
Published: , Updated:
Sriharikota (AP):

ISRO's LVM3-M5 rocket is all set to launch India's heaviest communication satellite, CMS-03, from Sriharikota today (November 2, 2025). Marking another benchmark, the space organisation is lifting off approximately 4,400 kg of multi-band satellite, which will be injected into Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit for expanding communication coverage over the Indian mainland and neighbouring oceanic regions. 

This will be the fifth operational flight of LVM3, the same rocket that carried out the recent Chandrayaan-3 Moon mission.

Live updates :ISRO's heaviest communication satellite on LVM3 ‘Bahubali’ rocket to liftoff at 5:26PM IST: Live updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 5:01 PM (IST)Nov 02, 2025
    Posted by Saumya Nigam

    LVM3-M5: Where will it be launched from?

    The LVM3-M5 will launch in Sriharikota (AP) which is the Second Launch Pad (SLP) of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC or SHAR).

     

  • 4:58 PM (IST)Nov 02, 2025
    Posted by Saumya Nigam

    ISRO LVM3 CMS-03 satellite: Few minutes life before the lift off from Sriharikota

    The ISRO YouTube is live now at 4:56PM IST, and checking procedure started. 

  • 4:47 PM (IST)Nov 02, 2025
    Posted by Saumya Nigam

    LVM3 on it's 5th mission: Last was Gaganyaan-3

    LVM3 is set to go for its 5th operational flight till date. It's last mission was the Chandrayaan-3, where India became the first country to land near the lunar south pole successfully.

     

  • 4:43 PM (IST)Nov 02, 2025
    Posted by Saumya Nigam

    India's first heaviest satellite to be lift off to GTO from Indian soil

    CMS-03 weighs around 4400 kg and is said to be the heaviest communication satellite to be lifted off to Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO) from the Indian soil. 

     

  • 4:42 PM (IST)Nov 02, 2025
    Posted by Saumya Nigam

    CMS-03 is a multi-band communication satellite

    ISRO's CMS-03 is a multi-band communication satellite which wilkl be able to provide services over a wide oceanic region around the Indian landmass. 

  • 4:41 PM (IST)Nov 02, 2025
    Posted by Saumya Nigam

    5th Operational flight for LVM3-M5 today: Major milestone for ISRO

    India’s LVM3 launch vehicle is scheduled to lift off the CMS-03 communication satellite in its 5th operational flight (LVM3-M5) today (November 02, 2025). 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Science
ISRO Tech News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\