Live ISRO LVM3 CMS-03 satellite lift off at 5:26 PM IST today: Live updates ISRO LVM3 CMS-03 satellite to lift off today at 5:26 PM IST: Space organisation's multi-band satellite will help in boosting communication services across India and surrounding ocean regions – and it is said to be the heaviest satellite which will lift off from India itself.

Sriharikota (AP):

ISRO's LVM3-M5 rocket is all set to launch India's heaviest communication satellite, CMS-03, from Sriharikota today (November 2, 2025). Marking another benchmark, the space organisation is lifting off approximately 4,400 kg of multi-band satellite, which will be injected into Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit for expanding communication coverage over the Indian mainland and neighbouring oceanic regions.

This will be the fifth operational flight of LVM3, the same rocket that carried out the recent Chandrayaan-3 Moon mission.