ISRO successfully tests CE20 cryogenic engine for inflight re-ignition capabilities

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has made significant progress by successfully testing its CE20 Cryogenic Engine at sea level. This test took place at the ISRO Propulsion Complex in Mahendragiri, Tamil Nadu, on November 29, 2024. During the test, the engine’s ability to restart was also demonstrated.

Testing the CE20 engine at sea level is quite challenging because of its specially designed nozzle, which has a unique shape that helps it work efficiently in space but makes things tricky on the ground. When testing engines like this at sea level, there can be concerns such as flow separation within the nozzle, which can cause vibrations and potential damage. To tackle these challenges, ISRO has been conducting additional tests at a high-altitude facility, which provides a more suitable environment but adds complexity to the process.

To simplify the testing procedure, ISRO developed a new Nozzle Protection System to conduct sea level tests more easily and affordably.

Restarting a cryogenic engine, like the CE20, is a complicated process. It requires careful control and the use of a special igniter. In previous tests, ISRO successfully managed to ignite the CE20 engine in a vacuum without closing the nozzle. In the latest test, the performance of the igniter was assessed, focusing on one of its three components while keeping an eye on the others.

Overall, the engine and the testing facility performed well, meeting all the necessary performance standards. The CE20 engine, developed by ISRO's Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre, is designed to power the upper stage of the LVM3 rocket. It has been successfully used in six missions so far and has recently been upgraded to support higher thrust levels. This upgrade is especially important for future missions, including the Gaganyaan project, where it will help carry more payload into space.

