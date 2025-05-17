ISRO set to launch EOS-09 satellite: A key milestone in India's space program ISRO is set to launch the EOS-09 satellite on May 18, enhancing India’s defense, disaster management, and environmental monitoring capabilities with advanced radar technology.

New Delhi:

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to launch the EOS-09 satellite on May 18 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. The satellite, also known as RISAT-1B, is the latest addition to India's radar imaging satellite series, a significant leap forward in the nation's space capabilities.

The EOS-09 satellite is equipped with advanced Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) technology, which enables it to capture high-resolution images of Earth’s surface under any weather conditions, including night time and poor visibility scenarios such as fog and clouds. This cutting-edge radar technology makes it a crucial asset for military, environmental, and disaster management operations.

Key features and capabilities

The satellite will be launched aboard the PSLV-C61 XL rocket and is expected to be placed in a 529-kilometer Earth orbit. Weighing 1,710 kilograms, the EOS-09 will enhance India’s surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities, particularly in defence operations. It is designed to capture detailed images of strategic areas and monitor activities across the country’s borders.

As the seventh satellite in the RISAT (Radar Imaging Satellite) series, EOS-09 is tailored to support military operations such as border monitoring, surveillance of suspicious activities, and mapping of critical areas. Its high-resolution imaging capabilities are vital for India’s defence forces, providing valuable data for military planning and operations.

Strategic and civil applications

Besides its defence applications, the EOS-09 satellite will also play a significant role in monitoring natural disasters like floods, earthquakes, cyclones, and landslides. By providing timely data during emergencies, the satellite will assist in disaster response and relief efforts, enabling authorities to assess affected areas and mobilize resources more effectively.

Furthermore, the satellite will be utilized for monitoring agriculture, forests, water resources, and minerals. It will help in analyzing land use, crop health, and environmental changes, contributing to better resource management and policy decisions.

A major leap for India’s space program

The upcoming launch of EOS-09 marks another major milestone in India’s ambitious space program. The RISAT series, known for its synthetic aperture radar technology, has been pivotal in monitoring India’s defense and security landscape. With the successful launch of EOS-09, India continues to advance its capabilities in Earth observation, further cementing its position as a global player in space technology.

The launch is scheduled for Sunday, May 18, at 5:59 AM IST, and the ISRO team is optimistic about the satellite’s successful placement in orbit. As India continues to strengthen its space infrastructure, the EOS-09 satellite represents a significant step in harnessing space technology for both national security and civilian development.

The satellite’s diverse applications—from disaster management to agricultural monitoring—highlight the growing versatility of India’s space assets, underscoring the country’s commitment to using space technology for the benefit of its people and defense forces alike.