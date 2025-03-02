ISRO scheduled to resume its SpaDeX experiments beginning March 15: V Narayanan ISRO's SpaDeX mission was launched in December last year. The space agency has up to a 15-day window to conduct various experiments on the SpaDeX satellites.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced plans to resume experiments on the SpaDeX mission in mid-March, focusing on the separation and re-docking of its two satellites, Chaser and Target, in an effort to develop technologies for future projects.

The SpaDeX mission was initiated on December 30 of the previous year, successfully placing the satellites SDX01 and SDX02 into orbit to conduct a docking experiment in space. After several attempts, ISRO achieved successful docking of the satellites on January 16.

ISRO Chairman V. Narayanan mentioned to PTI, during the National Science Day celebrations, that the unified satellite is currently in an elliptical orbit, which allows a 10 to 15-day window every two months for conducting various experiments. He confirmed that the window for conducting experiments on the SpaDeX satellites would be available starting March 15.

Narayanan explained that they were currently engaged in simulation experiments to practice the separation and re-docking processes and had developed a plan to begin the actual experiments on March 15.

Prior to the mission's launch, ISRO had indicated that following successful docking and rigidisation, there were plans to demonstrate electrical power transfer between the two satellites before proceeding with undocking and separation.

He expressed a desire to conduct multiple experiments, noting that there is a lot of propellant onboard, and mentioned that further experiments were scheduled for a third opportunity that would arise in two months.

Narayanan highlighted that the SpaDeX mission serves as a precursor for several upcoming projects, including Chandrayaan-4 and the establishment of the Bharat Antariksha Station, which will utilise docking technologies.

Additionally, earlier at the event, Union Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh launched the e-Tractor and e-Tiller, innovations developed by the CSIR-Central Mechanical Engineering Research Institute in Durgapur.

Inputs from PTI