ISRO postpones SpaDeX docking to January 9: Here's why

ISRO announced on Monday that the docking experiment for the SpaDeX satellites, initially set for January 7, has been rescheduled to January 9. The Bengaluru-based space agency explained that the docking process needs additional validation through ground simulations due to an abort scenario identified earlier that day.

In a post on 'X', ISRO stated, “The SpaDeX Docking scheduled on 7th is now postponed to 9th. The docking process requires further validation through ground simulations based on an abort scenario identified today.”

On December 30, ISRO successfully launched the ambitious Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX) mission. The PSLV C60 rocket, which carried two small satellites—SDX01 (Chaser) and SDX02 (Target)—along with 24 other payloads, lifted off from the first launch pad of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. About 15 minutes after liftoff, the two small spacecraft, each weighing approximately 220 kg, were placed into a 475-km circular orbit as planned.

ISRO describes the SpaDeX mission as a cost-effective technology demonstrator aimed at showcasing in-space docking capabilities using the two small satellites launched by PSLV. This technology is vital for India's space ambitions, including missions to the Moon, sample return operations from the Moon, and the construction and management of the Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS) among others.

In-space docking technology is crucial when multiple rocket launches are necessary to fulfill shared mission goals. Through this initiative, India is poised to become the fourth country in the world to achieve space docking technology.

Meanwhile, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has successfully germinated cowpea seeds in space. This achievement represents a significant advancement in the study of plant growth in low gravity conditions. Scientists anticipate that leaves will soon develop from these seeds. This experiment aims to enhance the understanding of how plants grow in space, providing valuable insights for long-duration space missions.

