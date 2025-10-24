ISRO outlines major missions, including two LVM-3 launches in November and Gaganyaan progress ISRO Chairman V Narayanan announced that the agency will launch the CMS-03 communication satellite and the private U.S. satellite BlueBird in November, along with providing updates on several other missions.

New Delhi:

ISRO Chairman V Narayanan announced on Thursday that the space agency has scheduled two launches of its heavy-lift rocket, LVM-3, before the end of the year. The missions will deploy the communication satellite CMS-03 and the private U.S. communications satellite BlueBird.

Narayanan, speaking at a press conference to announce the Emerging Science, Technology and Innovation Conclave 2025, also provided updates on several key projects and asserted that 90 per cent of the work on the Gaganyaan project is complete.

Upcoming launches and satellite updates

CMS-03 (GSAT7-R) Launch: Narayanan stated that the LVM3-M5 launch, carrying the CMS-03 satellite, is scheduled for the beginning of next month. ISRO officials specified the launch is likely on November 2.

BlueBird-6 Commercial Launch: The 6.5-tonne BlueBird-6 satellite, owned by a U.S. firm, is expected to launch by the year-end. "We have received the satellite and are currently working on the launch, with the launch vehicle build-up underway," the Chairman told reporters. The satellite, one of the heaviest commercial payloads, arrived in India on October 19.

NISAR Satellite: The NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) satellite, launched on July 30, is currently in the calibration phase and will become operational within the next 10-15 days. "The satellite is healthy, and both the payloads are working well," he confirmed.

Progress on Future Missions

Gaganyaan: India's first human spaceflight mission is nearing completion, with the ISRO chief asserting that 90 per cent of the work is already done. The goal is to accomplish the program by 2027.

Bharatiya Antariksh Station: Narayanan announced plans to build India's own space station by 2035. The first module has received project approval, and work is underway to place it in orbit by 2028.

Chandrayaan-4: This ambitious project, which involves bringing moon rocks and soil back to Earth after a soft landing, is currently in its design phase. "We are establishing the basic infrastructure and working on the design phase for the approved project," he explained.

NavIC and technical setbacks

Regarding NavIC, India's indigenous navigation satellite system, Narayanan said the constellation will be completed within 18 months with the launch of three new satellites. "We currently have four satellites and are building three more. Yes, there were setbacks, but we're working on it," he confirmed.

He also addressed the technical glitch on the NVS-02 satellite, explaining, "The satellite has gone into an elliptical orbit, and we could not take it to the circular orbit because of a valve malfunction". The failure analysis committee has completed its investigation, identified the fault, and its recommendations will be presented to the government.

Vision 2047 and exponential growth

The ISRO chief highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Space Mission 2047 vision, noting that India currently has about 56 satellites in orbit.

"In the next three to four years, the number of satellites is going to increase to about three times that amount," he projected.

He also emphasised the exponential growth in the commercial sector:

Since 1980, ISRO has launched 433 satellites from 34 countries.

"Almost 95 of those satellites were accomplished during the last ten years," he said, demonstrating the massive acceleration in the space sector.

Finally, he spoke about the next-generation launcher, which is being designed to lift approximately 30,000 kg to low Earth orbit. A further design for a crewed lunar mission launcher, capable of lifting 75,000 to 80,000 kg, is currently in the conceiving phase, following guidelines set by PM Modi.

