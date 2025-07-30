ISRO-NASA joint satellite NISAR set for Launch today from Sriharikota: Check time where to watch live The ISRO-NASA NISAR satellite, a landmark Earth observation mission, is set for launch today at 5:40 pm from Sriharikota. Designed for high-resolution Earth mapping under all weather conditions, the satellite marks the first hardware collaboration between the two space agencies.

New Delhi:

NISAR- a joint effort of NASA and ISRO will be monitoring changes in Earth’s surface with unmatched accuracy using dual-band radar technology. The satellite will go in space today, with the launch of the first joint Earth observation satellite between India and the US, named NISAR (NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar), which began at 2:10 pm on July 29.

The launch has been scheduled for 5:40 pm today from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

Powerful rocket and precision

The NISAR satellite will be launched aboard ISRO’s GSLV-F16 rocket, which is 51.7 meters tall and weighs 420 tons. It will inject the 2,393 kg satellite into a 747 km Sun Synchronous Polar Orbit (SSO) with an inclination of 98.4 degrees. This will be the first GSLV mission to the SSO, traditionally served by PSLV, as NISAR is significantly heavier.

Dual radar technology for round-the-clock observation

NISAR is equipped with two advanced radar systems- one is NASA's L-band radar, and the other is ISRO’s S-band radar. Both, in conjunction, will enable it to observe the Earth in all weather conditions, day and night.

The satellite will scan the planet every 12 days, capturing fine-scale changes smaller than one centimetre.

Key Features and applications

12m deployable mesh radar reflector

High-resolution imaging with a 242 km swath

SweepSAR technology for better coverage

5-year mission life

Capabilities further include tracking ice movement, soil moisture, vegetation changes, landslides, and infrastructure monitoring

Global collaboration and scientific impact

The NISAR mission is the result of over a decade of cooperation between ISRO and NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. It will be the first satellite to carry dual-frequency SAR instruments. The data gathered will support disaster response, agricultural planning, and environmental monitoring across the globe.

Delayed but ready for liftoff

Originally planned for launch in 2022, the NISAR satellite experienced multiple delays. However, after years of development and coordination, it is now ready to embark on its journey to unlock new insights about Earth’s dynamic surface.