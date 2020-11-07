Image Source : ISRO ISRO to launch PSLV-C49 EOS-01 mission today: All you need to know

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will launch earth observation satellite EOS-01 along with nine international customer satellites on board launch vehicle PSLV-C49 today. This is the first launch by the space agency since the COVID-19 induced lockdown came into force in March. At least ten space missions being prepared for launch this year have been 'disturbed' due to the lockdown.

ISRO will launch its latest earth observation satellite EOS-01 and nine international customer spacecraft onboard its Polar rocket PSLV-C49 from the spaceport of Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh today. The countdown for the launch started from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at 13.02 hrs on Friday. The launch is scheduled at 15.02 hrs IST today. This will be the 51st mission of ISRO's workhorse Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle. EOS-01 is an earth observation satellite intended for applications in agriculture, forestry and disaster management support. The customer satellites are being launched under commercial agreement with NewSpace India Limited (NSIL). The customer satellites include one from Lithuania for technology demonstration, and four each from Luxembourg and USA for maritime applications and multi-mission remote sensing respectively. Gathering of media personnal is not allowed at the launch centre this time in view of of the strict COVID-19 pandemic norms. The viewing gallery will be closed. The live telecast of the launch will be available on ISRO website, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter channels.

