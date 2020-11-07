ISRO to launch PSLV-C49 EOS-01 mission today: All you need to know

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will launch earth observation satellite EOS-01 along with nine international customer satellites on board launch vehicle PSLV-C49 today. This is the first launch by the space agency since the COVID-19 induced lockdown came into force in March. At least ten space missions being prepared for launch this year have been 'disturbed' due to the lockdown.
PSLV-C49 EOS-01 mission launch: All you need to know
- ISRO will launch its latest earth observation satellite EOS-01 and nine international customer spacecraft onboard its Polar rocket PSLV-C49 from the spaceport of Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh today. The countdown for the launch started from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at 13.02 hrs on Friday.
- The launch is scheduled at 15.02 hrs IST today. This will be the 51st mission of ISRO's workhorse Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle.
- EOS-01 is an earth observation satellite intended for applications in agriculture, forestry and disaster management support. The customer satellites are being launched under commercial agreement with NewSpace India Limited (NSIL).
- The customer satellites include one from Lithuania for technology demonstration, and four each from Luxembourg and USA for maritime applications and multi-mission remote sensing respectively.
- Gathering of media personnal is not allowed at the launch centre this time in view of of the strict COVID-19 pandemic norms. The viewing gallery will be closed.
- The live telecast of the launch will be available on ISRO website, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter channels.
