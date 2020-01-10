Image Source : AP ISRO and European space agency Arianespace get ready to launch India's GSAT-30 satellite

India and the European Space Agency Arianespace are getting ready to open their 2020 space missions with the launch of communication satellite GSAT 30. The 3,357 kg GSAT 30 is an Indian communication satellite to be launched by Ariane 5 rocket on January 17. Curiously, even though India has its own rocket Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mk III (GSLV-Mk III) with a carrying capacity of four tons, India is using Arianespace to put into orbit its GSAT 30 weighing about 3.3 tons.

The GSAT 30 produced by the Indian Space Research Organiation (ISRO) will provide high-quality television, telecommunication and broadcasting services ensuring continuity of service for INSAT 4A satellite.

According to Arianespace, the GSAT 30 satellite has been installed atop its Ariane 5 rocket at the spaceport in French Guiana.

On January 17 the Ariane 5 rocket will put into orbit GSAT 30 as well as the 3,620 kg Eutelsat Konnect satellite.

The Ariane 5 rocket will be first put into orbit GSAT 30 and then the Eutelsat Konnect, said Arianespace.

Arianespace has identified a total of 12 flight opportunities from French Guiana this year using its full launcher family, which also includes Soyuz and Vega.

