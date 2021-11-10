Follow us on Image Source : UNITED NATIONS.ORG. International Week of Science and Peace 2021: History, relevance and theme of the week.

The International Week of Science and Peace (IWOSP) was first observed in 1986 as part of the observance of the International Year of Peace. The organization of events and activities for the week was undertaken as a non-governmental initiative; the secretariat for the International Year of Peace was informed of the preparatory activities and the final summary of events that occurred during the week. The organizers sought to encourage the broadest possible international participation in the observance.

HISTORY:

Based on the success of the 1986 observance, the organizers continued their efforts in successive years. In recognition of the value of the annual observance, the General Assembly adopted resolution 43/61 in December 1988, which proclaims the “International Week of Science and Peace”, to take place each year during the week in which 11 November falls.

The General Assembly urged Member States and intergovernmental and non-governmental organizations to encourage relevant institutions, associations and individuals to sponsor events and activities related to the study and dissemination of information on the links between progress in science and technology and maintenance of peace and security; urged Member States to promote international co-operation among scientists and required the Secretary-General to report to the General Assembly as its forty-fifth session on the activities and initiatives of Member States and interested organizations in connection with the week.

RELEVANCE:

The annual celebration and observance of the 'International Week of Science and Peace' is making an relevant contribution to the promotion of peace. The Week encourages greater academic exchanges on a subject of universal importance while also generating greater awareness of the relationship of science and peace among the general public.

Based on observances of Science and Peace Week to date, it may be expected that participation each year will increase, contributing to greater international understanding and opportunities for co-operation in the applications of science for the promotion of peace throughout the year.

THEME:

After two decades of acknowledging the World Science Day for Peace and Development, the theme for this year targets 'Climate Change'. ‘Building Climate-ready Communities,’ as a purpose, will be celebrated in 2021 to highlight the significance of being climate-conscious and fixing the deteriorating health of our beloved planet.

The last year's theme was ‘Science for and with Society in dealing with the global pandemic.’