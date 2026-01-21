India’s first private earth observation satellite network to launch in next year India’s first privately built Earth observation satellite constellation will launch in 2027, led by Pixxel and three start-ups under a Rs 1,200-crore project.

New Delhi:

The first set of satellites from India’s privately built national Earth observation (EO) constellation is expected to be launched next year by a consortium of start-ups led by Bengaluru-based Pixxel Space.

The Pixxel-led consortium on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) in Bengaluru to build India’s first indigenous commercial Earth observation satellite constellation.

Start-up consortium behind the project

Along with Pixxel Space, the consortium includes PierSight, SatSure Analytics India, and Dhruva Space, which will collectively build and deploy a total of 12 satellites under the project.

“By entrusting this over Rs 1,200 crore national project to a consortium of Indian start-ups, the government validates the country’s private space ecosystem and its ability to deliver infrastructure at a global scale,” said Awais Ahmed, Co-founder and CEO of Pixxel Space.

Satellite launch timeline and deployment plan

Pixxel said that by the first quarter of 2027, the consortium plans to place the first four satellites into orbit, with the remaining satellites to be launched in phases over the subsequent years.

The constellation will ultimately consist of 12 satellites, providing continuous and reliable Earth observation coverage.

Advanced imaging capabilities

The satellites will deliver very high-resolution optical, multispectral, SAR, and hyperspectral imaging, enabling dependable access to Earth observation data for Indian government users. All data access and coordination will be managed through IN-SPACe.

Global commercial use across key sectors

Beyond national use, the mission will enable global commercialisation of Earth observation data across several sectors, including:

Agriculture

Environment

Infrastructure

Energy

Maritime

This positions the constellation as a critical asset for both domestic and international applications.

Pixxel’s vision for planetary intelligence

The mission also advances Pixxel’s broader goal of building a full-stack intelligence and infrastructure layer to act as a real-time health monitor for the planet.

By moving beyond occasional observation to continuous planetary understanding, Pixxel’s intelligence data aims to identify emerging patterns, risks, and opportunities before they escalate into crises.

Contract win and zero-bid strategy

In August last year, the Pixxel-led consortium secured the government contract to build India’s first commercial Earth observation satellite constellation.

Notably, the consortium placed a zero bid to win the contract, forgoing Rs 350 crore in government support to independently design, build, and operate the satellite constellation.

