Indian space startup GalaxEye to launch world's first multi-sensor EO satellite early next year GalaxEye plans to establish a constellation of satellites over the next four years, each offering a 1.5-meter resolution to enable governments, defense agencies, and industries to perform advanced geospatial analysis.

New Delhi:

Space-tech start-up GalaxEye announced on Monday that it will launch 'Mission Drishti,' the world's first multi-sensor Earth Observation (EO) satellite, in the first quarter of 2026. This launch marks the beginning of the company's plan to establish a constellation of satellites over the next four years.

The satellite, which offers a 1.5-meter resolution, will enable governments, defense agencies, and industries to perform advanced geospatial analysis. Its applications sscpan a wide range of fields, including border surveillance, disaster management, defense, utilities, infrastructure monitoring, agriculture, and financial and insurance assessments—all by providing real-time environmental and structural insights.

Unlocking a new era of data

"With Mission Drishti, we are unlocking a new era of actionable data through space exploration," said Suyash Singh, co-founder and CEO of GalaxEye. "For the first time in the world, we are deploying a satellite that combines multiple sensing technologies on a single platform, enabling us to observe the Earth in ways that were previously impossible".

The company plans to launch 8–10 satellites over the next four years to complete its constellation.

India's largest private satellite

Weighing 160 kg, Mission Drishti is not only India's largest privately built satellite but also features the highest-resolution sensor developed in the country.

Singh emphasised the mission's significance, stating, "This mission places India firmly on the global space map and creates a system that turns space technology into intelligence that businesses, governments, and communities can rely on".

According to the company, the satellite carries both Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) and high-resolution optical payloads. This unique combination ensures that Earth observation data is available regardless of the weather and at any time of the day or night.

Each satellite in the planned constellation is engineered as a remote-sensing system, optimized for spatial, spectral, and temporal resolutions to capture high-precision imagery. The Drishti satellite has already undergone rigorous examination, including structural testing in extreme temperatures, to prove its capability in the harsh conditions of space.

Market demand and future plans

Singh noted the growing demand for advanced imaging technology. "With the recent geopolitical events increasing, next-generation imaging technologies with AI infusion will allow us to provide unparalleled imagery intelligence," he said.

"We already have interest from defense and security agencies, utilities, agriculture, and financial companies," Singh added. "We are truly excited about the potential of this technology to transform decision-making and operational efficiency across industries".

