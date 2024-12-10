Indian scientists makes cosmic breakthrough, discover a rare triple-star system

Follow us on Image Source : NASA Dust for planet formation

A team of Indian astronomers has made an exciting discovery that could change our understanding of how planets are formed. Led by Liton Majumdar from the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) in Odisha, the team studied a fascinating triple-star system known as GG Tau A, which is located 489 light-years away from Earth.

What Makes GG Tau A Special?

Unlike our Sun, which is a single star, GG Tau A has three stars that move around each other. This unusual arrangement is rare in the universe and studying it helps scientists learn more about how planets can form in complex star systems. GG Tau A is also quite young, only about 1 to 5 million years old, making it an excellent example for examining the early stages of planet formation. Surrounding the stars is a ring of gas and dust, which is where planets start to form.

In most star systems, planets form around just one star. However, in systems like GG Tau A with multiple stars, the gravitational forces between the stars can influence the behavior of the gas and dust. This is why researching GG Tau A is vital; it offers insight into how planets may form in these more complicated environments.

The Role of Cold and Icy Conditions

To learn more about planet formation in this system, the team used advanced radio telescopes in Chile’s Atacama Desert. They focused on the coldest areas of the dust and gas ring, where temperatures can drop to around -261 degrees Fahrenheit (around the freezing point of carbon monoxide). In these chilly regions, molecules freeze into tiny particles of dust. These frozen molecules are essential because they help create the building blocks for forming planets.

In these extremely cold areas, the tiny dust particles begin to stick together, gradually forming larger clumps. Over time, these clumps can grow into planets as they gather more gas and dust. Understanding this process is crucial for scientists looking to understand how planets might form in distant, cold star systems.

Why Cold Temperatures Matter

The very low temperatures in these regions are vital for planet formation. At such cold temperatures, gas and dust particles can easily clump together. If it were warmer, it would be much harder for these particles to stick together, which would make planet formation more difficult. This discovery highlights just how important cold conditions are for the development of new planets.

What Happens in Multi-Star Systems?

One of the most intriguing aspects of GG Tau A is its status as a multi-star system. While scientists know quite a bit about how planets form around a single star, there’s still a lot to learn about how they form when there’s more than one star involved. The interaction between the three stars in GG Tau A can change the way the surrounding dust and gas behave, making it challenging to predict how planets might form.

The influences among the stars can cause the gas and dust to act differently than in a system with only one star. This makes GG Tau A a perfect subject for studying how planets can develop in complex, multi-star environments.

