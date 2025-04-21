Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla to conduct 7 experiments in ISS next month Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla will embark on a journey to the space station in May. ISRO has collaborated with various space agencies to conduct seven experiments.

New Delhi:

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla is set to embark on an exciting 14-day journey aboard the International Space Station next month, where he will carry out at least seven groundbreaking experiments. These studies will include growing crops and researching the resilience of water bears, also known as tardigrades, famous for their ability to endure extreme conditions. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), in partnership with NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA), will conduct these experiments during the upcoming Axiom Mission-4 (Ax-4) scheduled for late May, which will also feature astronauts from the US, Hungary, and Poland.

In collaboration with NASA and Voyager, ISRO aims to explore the survival mechanisms of tardigrades, which have been on Earth for about 600 million years and are likely to withstand significant climate changes in the future. One key aspect of this experiment will focus on the revival, survival, and reproduction of tardigrades in space, allowing scientists to compare gene expression between those sent to space and those kept on the ground. Gaining insight into the molecular pathways behind their resilience could significantly impact future space exploration and innovative biotechnology applications on Earth, as stated by Axiom Space.

Another Ax-4 experiment will look into how astronauts interact with electronic displays in microgravity. It will examine the physical and cognitive effects of using computer screens in space, particularly focusing on tasks such as pointing, gaze fixation, and rapid eye movements. Understanding these changes can help manage the stress levels of astronauts and lead to the design of more user-friendly spacecraft computers.

ISRO is also collaborating with NASA and Redwire on the 'Space Microalgae' project, which will analyze how microgravity affects the growth, metabolism, and genetic activity of three types of edible microalgae. These microalgae could potentially serve as a sustainable food source for long-duration space missions, thanks to their rich nutritional profile.

Additionally, a project in collaboration with ESA will study cyanobacteria, aquatic bacteria capable of photosynthesis. By comparing two strains, ISRO hopes to gain insights into their growth rates, cellular responses, and biochemical activities in a microgravity environment. This research could integrate these bacteria into spacecraft life support systems, improving conditions for future missions.

Lastly, ISRO’s "Effect of Metabolic Supplement on Muscle Regeneration Under Microgravity" project, in partnership with NASA and BioServe Space Technologies, aims to unravel the pathways behind muscle dysfunction in space. By identifying these molecular mechanisms and potential treatments, this research could not only help prevent muscle atrophy in astronauts on long missions but also have implications for treating muscle-related diseases on Earth. Another intriguing experiment is ISRO's "Sprouting Salad Seeds in Space," which will explore how crop seeds germinate and grow in microgravity, ultimately aiming to secure reliable food sources for future space explorers.

