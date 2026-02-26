Government commits long-term support to India’s semiconductor ecosystem; ISM 2.0 rollout next

New Delhi:

The government remains committed to supporting the semiconductor ecosystem for the long term, potentially for the next two to three decades, as has been the case in advanced nations, a senior government official said on Wednesday.

Addressing the IESA Vision Summit 2026 virtually, Ministry of Electronics and IT Additional Secretary Amitesh Sinha said the government is preparing to launch a portal to facilitate single-window clearance for vendors of semiconductor manufacturing units.

“A marathon, not a T20”: Long-term industry vision

Sinha emphasised that semiconductor development is a long-term effort.

“It’s a long-term game and India is not here for a couple of years. We are here for a very long time, maybe 20–25 years, and we understand the kind of support required for this industry. Worldwide, we have seen that countries with advanced semiconductor facilities have supported their industries for two to five decades. This is a marathon, not a T20. We are ready for that,” he said.

ISM 1.0 nearing completion; ISM 2.0 rollout planned

He said a few more semiconductor projects are expected to be finalised under the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) 1.0 by next month, after which ISM 2.0 will be rolled out.

Under ISM 2.0, the government plans to bring more ecosystem partners on board and is also in discussions with existing investors to scale up their projects in the country.

Focus on industry-academia collaboration and talent development

Sinha said the government seeks cooperation from industries to establish structured arrangements between academia and industry. The government will also participate in developing a semiconductor-centric curriculum.

He noted that tailoring curricula to industry requirements will help scale talent not only in semiconductor design, manufacturing, and packaging but also in equipment manufacturing and research and development.

The initiative will address the need for engineers and operators in chemicals, gases, and materials essential for semiconductor production.

Single-window portal to address vendor challenges

The MeitY Additional Secretary acknowledged that some foreign companies supplying materials and equipment to semiconductor firms in India are facing operational challenges.

“Companies from Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, European countries and a few others are facing some problems. We are developing a portal under the India Semiconductor Mission that will provide a single window for those companies encountering issues,” Sinha said.

He added that stakeholders who can respond to queries related to ISM, schemes, and policies are being onboarded onto the platform.

“We have developed the portal and will launch it very soon,” Sinha said.