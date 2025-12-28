India's space program expands: ISRO to get third launch pad at Sriharikota for heavy-lift missions India is scaling its space infrastructure to accommodate a new generation of heavy satellites (12,000–14,000 kg), necessitating the development of more powerful launch vehicles.

New Delhi:

ISRO has initiated the development of a third launch pad at the Sriharikota spaceport and is currently identifying suitable vendors for the project, according to a senior scientist. The Sriharikota complex spans 175 square kilometers and is located roughly 135 km east of Chennai. It serves as the primary gateway for the Bengaluru-headquartered space agency. It has successfully facilitated the launch of numerous satellites across various launch vehicle platforms.

Expanding capacity for mega-satellites

India is expanding its launch capabilities and to accommodate future missions involving massive satellites weighing between 12,000 kg and 14,000 kg, ISRO requires larger launch vehicles and expanded infrastructure. Padmakumar ES, Director and Distinguished Scientist at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), explained that the third launch pad is essential to meet these evolving requirements.

"We plan to develop, install, and commission a third launch pad within four years. Activities toward that goal are already underway," he told PTI in a recent interaction. "We are now entering the procurement phase and identifying the right vendors to provide the necessary support for this mega project".

A legacy of excellence

Originally established in 1971 with the launch of the Rohini-125 sounding rocket, the spaceport was renamed the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) on September 5, 2002, in honour of the former ISRO Chairman, Professor Satish Dhawan.

Today, the center provides world-class infrastructure for national and international missions, supporting remote sensing, communication, navigation, and scientific exploration.

Recent milestone: The LVM3-M6 success

The news follows the successful launch of the LVM3-M6 mission on December 24, which placed the BlueBird Block-2 satellite into orbit. Executed as a dedicated commercial mission for US-based AST SpaceMobile, this launch marked a historic milestone in satellite communications. Notably, the BlueBird Block-2 spacecraft represents the heaviest payload ever deployed into Low Earth Orbit (LEO) by the LVM3 rocket.

ALSO READ: Following successful ISRO launch, Bluebird Block-2 satellite set to begin operations in coming weeks