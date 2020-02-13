Image Source : AP Earth just witnessed its hottest January on record!

The Earth experienced its hottest January in recorded history last month, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said on Thursday. According to NOAA, it was the 44th consecutive January, and the 421st consecutive month, with temperatures above the 20th-century average.

The milestone is just the latest in a string of climate records set in recent years.

According to NOAA, the average temperature across land and ocean surfaces in January was the highest in 141 years of climate records, surpassing the 20th-century average of 53.6 degrees Fahrenheit (12 degrees Celsius) by 2.05 degrees F (1.14 degrees C).

The four warmest Januaries on record have all occurred since 2016, and the 10 warmest Januaries have occurred since 2002, NOAA said.

Last month bested January 2016, which previously held the record for the warmest January, by only 9.94 degrees F (0.02 degrees C).

(With Inputs from Agencies)

