Earth Day 2021: Why it is celebrated? History and significance

Image Source : FREEPIK Earth Day 2021: History and Significance

Earth Day 2021: Earth Day is celebrated on April 22 every year. The day marks the anniversary of the birth of the modern environmental movement in 1970.

Several agencies and governments organise special events to spread awareness among masses about climate change and global warming. The day inspires us to act towards the protection of the environment and focus on the need for conservation.

The first Earth Day was celebrated on April 22 in 1970. It became a topic of discussion after more than 20 million Americans took to the streets to protest against environmental ignorance by the government. Since then, it has been an annual event.

The theme of Earth Day 2021 is to 'Restore Our Earth'. It focuses on adopting natural processes and emerging eco-friendly technologies that can restore ecosystems.

"Earth Day is symbolic of all that we are aiming to do to make this world a better place for future generations. We should celebrate this every day. Every day is Earth Day," Amit Banka of Wenaturalists said.

Meanwhile, Google Doodle wished all a Happy Earth Day 2021 on the occasion of Earth Day. Today's Doodle is an animation that seeks to highlight plantation can make out future brighter.

"With people spending more time at home, searches involving “houseplants” reached record highs over the past year. This #EarthDay, Latinx With Plants shows us how you can liven up your space with houseplants," Google said in a tweet.

Earth Day is recognised as the largest civic event in the world.