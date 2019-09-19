Image Source : NASA Chandrayaan-2 update: National-level committee, ISRO experts analysing communication loss with Vikram Lander

In its latest update on Chandrayaan-2, ISRO said a national-level committee comprising academics and ISRO experts are analysing the cause of communication loss with Vikram Lander ahead of its planned soft landing on the lunar surface.

"National-level committee consisting of academicians and ISRO experts are analysing the cause of communication loss with lander," ISRO said.

Lander Vikram, with rover Pragyan housed inside it,lost communication with ground station on September7 during its final descent, just 2.1 kms above the lunarsurface, minutes before the planned touch-down on the Moon.

Efforts to reestablish the link were on since then, but hopes of a positive result appear to be fading away.

The lander, designed to execute a soft-landing on the lunar surface, and rover, have a mission life of one Lunar day, which is equivalent to 14 earth days.

On September 8, ISRO said the lander was spotted on the lunar surface by camera on-board of the Chandrayaan-2orbiter. Vikram had a hard-landing.