Blue Origin successfully launches NS-34 with Agra-born investor onboard: Sends six civilians to space Blue Origin successfully launched its New Shepard NS-34 mission on August 3, 2025, carrying Agra-born real estate investor Arvinder 'Arvi' Singh Bahal and five other civilians to the edge of space. The eleven-minute suborbital flight offered moments of weightlessness and stunning views of Earth.

Blue Origin, the space company founded by Jeff Bezos, successfully launched its 14th crewed mission (NS-34) from West Texas on August 3, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. IST. Among the six-member civilian crew was Arvinder “Arvi” Singh Bahal, a real estate investor originally from Agra, India, who now lives in the U.S.

Who was on board NS-34?

The mission included six international civilian passengers:

Arvinder “Arvi” Bahal:Agra-born, U.S.-based real estate investor and world explorer Gökhan Erdem: Businessman from Turkey Deborah Martorell: Journalist from Puerto Rico Lionel Pitchford: British philanthropist JD Russell: Entrepreneur from the U.S. Justin Sun: Ambassador from Grenada and crypto entrepreneur

What time did it launch?

The NS-34 mission lifted off at 6:00 p.m. IST from Blue Origin’s launch site in West Texas. The suborbital journey lasted approximately 11 minutes, crossing the Kármán line, the internationally accepted boundary of space.

What happened during the flight?

Passengers experienced:

A few minutes of weightlessness

Panoramic views of Earth’s curvature

A smooth descent with parachutes, ending with a safe landing in the Texas desert

This was Blue Origin’s 14th human spaceflight, and it marked another milestone in the push toward civilian space tourism.

Why Arvinder Bahal’s flight stands out

Bahal is not just a businessman but also a noted adventurer. He has:

Visited every country in the world

Skydived over Mount Everest and the Pyramids of Giza

Travelled to both the North and South Poles

Holds a private pilot and helicopter license

This spaceflight was the next bold step in his life of pushing physical and personal boundaries.

A moment of pride for Indian-origin explorers

Blue Origin highlighted Bahal’s journey as symbolic of the growing global presence of Indian-origin individuals in space exploration. His story—from Agra to the edge of space—was described as a "testament to curiosity and ambition without borders."

What’s next for Blue Origin?

With the success of NS-34, Blue Origin has now flown over 70 individuals beyond Earth’s atmosphere. The company continues to expand its role in the space tourism sector, aiming to make access to space more inclusive and democratic.

The launch was livestreamed globally, drawing attention from millions eager to witness this new era in human spaceflight.