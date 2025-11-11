Blue Origin postponed the launch of NASA’s ESCAPADE Mars mission due to bad weather Blue Origin postponed the launch of NASA’s ESCAPADE Mars mission after bad weather hit the New Glenn launch pad in Florida. Heavy clouds forced the company to cancel the liftoff just a day before a new FAA daytime launch ban during a US federal shutdown.

Blue Origin’s highly anticipated New Glenn rocket launch was halted on November 9 after thick cumulus clouds and unsafe weather conditions formed over Launch Complex 36 at Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The 321-foot-long heavy-lift rocket was to carry NASA's twin ESCAPADE orbiters Mars mission aimed at studying the planet's magnetosphere. But rigid weather safety rules require clear atmospheric conditions, forcing officials to scrub the attempt during the 88-minute launch window.

A Blue Origin spokesperson confirmed the delay, citing weather violations making liftoff unsafe.

Blue Origin postponed the launch of NASA's ESCAPADE Mars mission due to bad weather

FAA daytime launch ban adds to the challenge

The delay in launch came at a critical time when the US FAA had put a ban on daytime launches through the ongoing federal government shutdown over commercial launches.

Blue Origin had requested a waiver to attempt backup launch slots on November 10 and 11, but the company has now secured a confirmed launch opportunity on Wednesday, November 12.

This puts additional pressure on the schedule, as NASA would like the ESCAPADE mission to launch within the optimal Mars transfer window.

What ESCAPADE will study at Mars

ESCAPADE (Escape and Plasma Acceleration and Dynamics Explorers) is NASA’s first Mars mission in more than five years. The mission aims to study:

How solar wind strips away Mars’ atmosphere

How space weather affects the planet

Interactions between Mars' weak magnetic field and charged particles

The two satellites were built by Rocket Lab at a cost of under $80 million, making ESCAPADE one of NASA’s most budget-friendly planetary missions.

New Glenn: Blue Origin's heavy-lift rocket on its second flight

The launch was supposed to be the second flight of New Glenn, Blue Origin’s heavy-lift rocket designed to compete with SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy.

Key features of the new Glenn include:

It is 321 feet tall and comes with several BE-4 engines

It can carry heavy payloads to deep space, claims the company

It comes with a planned first-stage recovery for reuse, which is similar to that of SpaceX rockets

A successful ESCAPADE launch would have marked a major milestone for Blue Origin's long-delayed orbital ambitions.

What is next for Blue Origin

This is the biggest event that the company has been working on, but it got delayed due to bad weather. Originally scheduled for November 10, it has been postponed to November 12. As per the favourable weather conditions and issuance of the required FAA waivers. NASA and Blue Origin are monitoring conditions closely, as missing the Mars window could mean a significant delay.