Big explosion rocks Elon Musk's SpaceX facility during Starship test: Watch During its tenth flight test, the Starship experienced a notable anomaly while positioned on the test stand at Starbase. SpaceX emphasized that a safety perimeter was upheld throughout the entire operation.

A dramatic explosion rocked Elon Musk’s SpaceX testing site in Massey, Texas, on June 18 (US time), destroying a Starship prototype and derailing plans for the rocket system’s tenth test flight. The incident occurred just before Ship 36 was scheduled for a critical static fire test—a procedure in which the rocket’s engines are ignited while the vehicle remains anchored to the ground, serving as a final systems check before launch. It sent debris flying across the facility and forced an indefinite suspension of launch preparations. The company had been targeting June 29 for its next major Starship flight, which would mark the tenth test of the world’s largest and most powerful rocket system.

In a statement, SpaceX announced that on June 18 at around 11 p.m. CT (9:30 am IST), the Starship designated for its tenth flight test encountered a significant anomaly while on a test stand at Starbase. SpaceX assured that a safety perimeter was maintained throughout the operation and confirmed that all personnel were safe and accounted for.

The SpaceX team at Starbase is currently working to secure the test site and the surrounding area in collaboration with local officials. They emphasised that there are no hazards for residents in nearby communities and urged individuals not to approach the area while safety operations are ongoing.

Despite facing numerous failures, the company has continued to push ahead with its rapid development and frequent testing, viewing each setback as a chance to learn. Earlier this year, two of their test flights ended dramatically with mid-air explosions—one over the Caribbean and the other over the Atlantic. Just last month, another SpaceX rocket went off course and exploded over the Indian Ocean.

