'Bharat abhi bhi sare jahan se achha dikhta hai': Shubhanshu Shukla's emotional farewell from space Indian Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla's emotional farewell from the ISS during the Axiom-4 mission highlighted India’s rising space ambitions and patriotic pride on the global stage.

New Delhi:

Indian Air Force Group Captain and astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla delivered an emotional farewell speech as part of the Axiom-4 mission, calling his time aboard the International Space Station (ISS) "an incredible journey" and praising the strength and spirit of modern India.

Speaking during the formal farewell ceremony, Shukla reflected on his space odyssey and acknowledged the team that made the mission possible. "It has been an incredible journey. It has been made amazing and incredible because of the people who are involved," he said.

In a powerful and patriotic message delivered partly in Hindi, Shukla described how India appears from orbit. "Aaj ka Bharat space se mahatvakanshi dikhta hai, aaj ka Bharat nidar dikhta hai, aaj ka Bharat confident dikhta hai, aaj ka Bharat garv se poorn dikhta hai, aaj ka Bharat abhi bhi sare jahan se achha dikhta hai. Jald hi mulaqat hoti hai," he said, drawing applause and admiration across social media and diplomatic circles.

His words — "sare jahan se achha" — echoed those of Rakesh Sharma, India’s first astronaut, who in 1984 famously described India from space using the same iconic phrase, quoting poet Iqbal’s verse. Shukla’s repetition of the line served as a symbolic bridge between India's space legacy and its ambitious future.

"This mission has been almost magical," Shukla added from aboard the ISS, highlighting the transformative nature of space travel and the unifying vision shared by the Axiom-4 crew.

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, part of a multinational crew on the private Axiom-4 mission, symbolizes India’s deepening engagement in global space exploration. His dual role as an Indian Air Force officer and astronaut marks a significant milestone in the nation’s expanding space diplomacy and technological capabilities.

As the Axiom-4 mission comes to a close, Shukla’s heartfelt farewell from the International Space Station stands as a proud and emotional moment for India—a testament to its fearless scientific ambition and growing global stature in space.

The mission’s 18-day duration has been far from leisurely. Shukla and his fellow crewmembers—Commander Peggy Whitson, European Space Agency astronaut Sławosz “Suave” Uznański-Wiśniewski of Poland, and Hungary’s Tibor Kapu under the HUNOR programme—have conducted over 60 scientific experiments and outreach activities, contributing to a range of research with international impact.