Asteroid collides with Earth, turns into fireball over Russia | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X Asteroid spotted in the sky in Russia

An asteroid measuring approximately 70 cm in diameter collided with the Earth on Tuesday (December 3). It crashed over Yakutia, Russia, hours after its discovery. The asteroid was spotted around 12 hours prior to turning into a fireball. The natural phenomenon was witnessed by numerous people in Russia.

The celestial object was similar to previous entries like 2022 WJ, 2023 CX1, and 2024 BX1, which have also created spectacular displays upon atmospheric entry.

The European Space Agency posted on X, "Incoming! A small asteroid has just been spotted on a collision course with Earth. At around ~70 cm in diameter, the impact will be harmless, likely producing a nice fireball in the sky over northern Siberia around seven hours from now at ~16:15 +/-."

According to witnesses, the asteroid disintegrated into multiple fragments moments after it entered the Earth's atmosphere. No injuries or significant damage were reported after falling off the asteroid.

A spacecraft is on its way to a harmless asteroid slammed by NASA

Earlier in October, a spacecraft blasted off to investigate the scene of a cosmic crash. The European Space Agency's Hera spacecraft rocketed away on a two-year journey to the small, harmless asteroid rammed by NASA two years ago in a dress rehearsal for the day a killer space rock threatens Earth.

Launched by SpaceX from Cape Canaveral, it's the second part of a planetary defense test that could one day help save the planet.

The 2022 crash by NASA's Dart spacecraft shortened Dimorphos' orbit around its bigger companion, demonstrating that if a dangerous rock was headed our way, there's a chance it could be knocked off course with enough advance notice.

Scientists are eager to examine the impact's aftermath up close to know exactly how effective Dart was and what changes might be needed to safeguard Earth in the future.

"The more detail we can glean the better as it may be important for planning a future deflection mission should one be needed,” University of Maryland astronomer Derek Richardson said before launch.

Researchers want to know whether Dart — short for Double Asteroid Redirection Test — left a crater or perhaps reshaped the 500-foot (150-meter) asteroid more dramatically.

(With agencies inputs)

Also read: ISRO ESA Proba-3 Mission delayed due to anomaly: Know the new flying schedule