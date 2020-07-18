Image Source : PIXABAY Spot these five planets along with the moon without a telescope on July 19

Here’s something to look forward to this weekend! Before sunrise on July 19, five planets–Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn–and the crescent moon will all be visible in the sky at the same time. What is more interesting is the fact that you would not need any equipment to view this. All that you need to do is wake up at least an hour before the sunrise and watch the sky.

According to a report published in CNET, one may also be able to see this sight for a few subsequent days till July 25. However, if you tend to miss the window this year the next opportunity will only come in late June 2022. Further, this sight will be visible on both the northern and southern hemisphere.

The five planets and crescent moon will simultaneously be visible to the naked eye 45 minutes before sunrise on Sunday, July 19, astronomy educator Dr. Jeffrey said.

Speaking to CNET, he said, “SStep outside early in the morning, at least an hour before sunrise," Hunt said. "Find the four bright planets -- Venus, Mars, Saturn and Jupiter. They look like overly bright stars. Brilliant Venus is low in the east-northeast. Mars is the lone 'star' in the southeast, and Jupiter and Saturn are the stars in the southwest. To your eyes, they won't look like the photos made by spacecraft, just overly bright stars."

