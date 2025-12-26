Violence in Chomu: Internet suspended after stone pelting as Rajasthan Police probes CCTV footage At present, the situation is under control of the police. A heavy police force has been deployed on the spot. In view of the tension in the area, internet service has been shut down in the town for 24 hours.

A case of stone pelting came to limelight in Chomu town in Rajasthan on Friday. Four policemen were injured when a mob pelted stones while they were removing iron railings erected along the road outside a mosque in Jaipur district, police said. The incident was reported around 3 am near the bus stand area in Chomu town, located 40 kilometres away from Jaipur.

Here’s how tension erupted in Rajasthan Chomu town

Tensions erupted when police attempted to remove the iron railings as they encroached onto the road. The police had to resort to tear gas shells and use mild force to disperse the crowd, officials said.

Actually, the entire dispute started over removing iron railings from outside a mosque located in Chomu town. The police controlled the stone pelters with mild force. Now, after the incident, the police team is engaged in action against the stone pelters. The police team is also investigating the CCTV footage.

CM Bhajan Lal Sharma issues strict instructions

In fact, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has issued strict instructions against the protesters. Following the CM's instructions, the police have started taking swift and decisive action against the miscreants who created the disturbance in the town.

CM Bhajanlal Sharma has given a clear message that there will be no leniency for those who disrupt law and order in Rajasthan. He also said that stone pelters will not be showered with flowers, but will be sent behind bars according to the law.

Meanwhile, police teams are continuously taking action against stone pelters and those conspiring to incite riots in the area.

Police examining CCTV footage

At present, the situation is under control of the police. A heavy police force has been deployed on the spot. In view of the tension in the area, internet service has been shut down in the town for 24 hours. The accused are being searched with the help of CCTV.

At the same time, the police team has started searching for the people involved in the incident. The police team is also questioning the local people. To maintain law and order, policemen have been conducting flag march in the city since morning. Senior officials said that teams have been formed to identify and arrest the people involved in the violence.

According to police, talks were held on Thursday evening between the administration and members of a community about removing some stones placed on the road area outside the mosque. The community members agreed to remove them on their own.

However, after the stones were removed, some people allegedly began installing iron railings outside the mosque to create a boundary, triggering fresh objections and unrest as it encroached onto the road area.

As police attempted to remove the railings using a JCB machine on Friday morning, some miscreants allegedly started pelting stones, injuring four policemen who were later admitted to a hospital.

Additional police forces rushed to the spot

Seeing that the situation may deteriorate, additional police forces were rushed to the spot from Chomu, Harmada, Vishwakarma, Daulatpura and other nearby police stations.

Internet services have been suspended in Chomu for 24 hours as a precautionary measure, police said. Police personnel have been conducting flag marches in the town since morning to maintain law and order. Senior officials said teams have been formed to identify and arrest those involved in the violence.