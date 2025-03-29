Smoke erupts in Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde's helicopter during takeoff in Pali | VIDEO A major security lapse occurred on Saturday when smoke suddenly started coming out of Governor Haribhau Bagde's helicopter during takeoff in Rajasthan’s Pali.

