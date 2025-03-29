Advertisement
Smoke erupts in Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde's helicopter during takeoff in Pali | VIDEO

Screen grab of the helicopter showing smoke coming out.
Screen grab of the helicopter showing smoke coming out. Image Source : India TV
Reported ByManish Bhattacharya  Edited ByAbhirupa Kundu  
New DelhiPublished: , Updated:

A major security lapse occurred on Saturday when smoke suddenly started coming out of Governor Haribhau Bagde's helicopter during takeoff in Rajasthan’s Pali. The incident raised concerns about the safety of the Governor and the helicopter's condition.

Top News

