Udaipur stabbing: Victim student succumbs to his injuries in hospital

A Class-10 student had allegedly stabbed another boy -- both minors -- at a government school on August 16, triggering communal violence in the city.

Reported By : Manish Bhattacharya Edited By : Anurag Roushan
Udaipur
Updated on: August 19, 2024 17:55 IST
Udaipur stabbing
Image Source : PTI The stabbing incident in Udaipur took place on August 16.

In a tragic incident, the student in the Udaipur stabbing case succumbed to his injuries on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Devraj. It is reported that after the stabbing incident, the student was admitted to the hospital where he was receiving treatment. The latest update comes a day after family members of the victim alleged that they were not allowed to see the victim at the hospital. A large number of people, including family members of the boy, were part of the rally that began at Udaipur's Mukherjee Nagar Chowk. Raising slogans, the rally reached MB Hospital, demanding that the family members be allowed to see the boy.

 

