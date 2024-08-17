Udaipur: Schools, colleges shut amid escalating communal tensions after stabbing incident

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB District Magistrate Arvind Poswal

As communal tensions rise in Udaipur, Rajasthan, following a stabbing incident, District Magistrate Arvind Kumar Poswal announced the closure of all schools and colleges starting today until further notice. In a statement issued on Friday, the District Magistrate stated that all government and private schools (from Class 1 to 12) and colleges will remain closed until further notice. Strict action will be taken against those who do not comply.

This decision by the District Administration comes alongside the imposition of Section 144 in the city and a 24-hour suspension of internet services (from August 16 at 10 PM to August 17 at 10 PM) to ensure public safety following a stabbing incident involving two students at a government school.

About the Incident

The incident occurred at a government school in Bhattiyani Chohatta, where a Class 10 student stabbed another boy. While the immediate cause of the altercation is still under investigation, the police reported that the incident sparked violence across the city, with an angry mob pelting stones and setting three or four cars on fire.

"After the unfortunate incident that took place during the day, there was public outrage on the streets, leading to some incidents of vandalism," said Udaipur SP Yogesh Goyal.

"We immediately decided to impose Section 144 in the city. The injured child received medical aid and is now stable," he added, noting that additional police officers have been deployed to maintain law and order.

Public appeal and warning against rumors

Further, in the aftermath of the incident, District Collector Arvind Poswal urged the public not to pay attention to rumors or false information. He appealed to the public to verify any information related to the incident with the authorities, warning that miscreant forces might try to incite further unrest.

"This incident occurred earlier today. We received information about a fight between two students, during which one was attacked with a knife. The wound was deep, and the child was immediately taken to the hospital. I have met the child, and his condition is now stable. Police are investigating the cause of the incident. The person who attacked with the knife has been arrested, along with his father. We are also investigating whether any other individuals were involved. No culprit will be spared," Poswal stated.

READ MORE | Internet suspended in Udaipur for 24 hours after violent protests against student stabbing incident

READ MORE | Section 144 imposed in Rajasthan's Udaipur after student stabbed in school, multiple vehicles torched