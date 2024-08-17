Saturday, August 17, 2024
     
Udaipur stabbing case: Rajasthan government bans carrying scissors, knives to schools

Udaipur stabbing case: As per the guideline, teachers will check the school bags of students to ensure that no such items are being brought to school. Action will be taken against the students who flout the guideline.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Udaipur Updated on: August 17, 2024 18:58 IST
Udaipur school stabbing, Udaipur violence case, Rajasthan government bans carrying scissors and kniv
Image Source : INDIA TV Violence erupts in Udaipur.

Udaipur stabbing case: The Rajasthan Education Department today (August 17) issued a guideline banning carrying sharp-edged instruments like knives or scissors to schools. The move followed violence in Udaipur on Friday (August 16) after a Class X student of a government school attacked one of his classmates with a knife, leaving the latter severely injured.

Director of the Secondary Education Department Ashish Modi said that families send their children to school to study. "In such a situation, school premises should be the safest place for students. There should not be any kind of violence there. Keeping the security of students in mind, the Education Department has issued this guideline," he added.

New guideline issued by Rajasthan govt

The new guideline will be pasted on school notice boards and students will also be informed about it during prayer assemblies. On Friday, violence broke out in Udaipur after a Class X student was attacked with a knife by his classmate at a government school. Nearly half-a-dozen cars were set on fire by an angry mob while incidents of stone pelting were reported from certain parts of the city. As per reports, the students were from different communities which led to tension in the city.

After incidents of arson, a large police force was deployed which had to resort to a lathi-charge to disperse the agitating crowd in some parts of the city. Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha were also imposed.

District Education Officer Lokesh Bharti confirmed that two classmates, both aged 15 years, at a government school in the Bhatiyani Chauhatta area got into a fight during the post-lunch hours following which one student stabbed the other on the thigh with a knife.

