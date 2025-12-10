Three killed, 15 injured in tragic sleeper bus-truck collision on Jaipur-Bikaner highway in Sikar The accident occurred on the Jaipur-Bikaner National Highway between a sleeper bus and a truck at around 10.40 pm on Tuesday.

Sikar:

Three people were killed, and 15 others suffered injured in a severe road accident in Fatehpur area in the Sikar district of Rajasthan. The crash occurred when a sleeper bus and a truck collided head-on on the Jaipur-Bikaner National Highway. Police arrived at the scene after receiving information about the accident and took the injured to hospital.

According to initial details, the sleeper bus carrying passengers on the Jaipur-Bikaner National Highway and an oncoming truck collided head-on on Tuesday night. The impact caused chaos at the site. The accident took place at about 10.40 pm. Residents living nearby rushed to help the injured as soon as they heard the loud crash. Local people also informed the police about the incident, and officers reached the location shortly afterwards.

Police transported the injured to nearby hospitals in ambulances. The condition of some of the injured is reported to be serious. Vehicles on the Jaipur Bikaner National Highway generally travel at high speed and early indications suggest that speeding may have contributed to the crash. It is possible that the driver lost control due to excessive speed, which led to the collision. The matter is under investigation.

Freak accident in Chittorgarh kills 4

On Monday, a series of collisions on the Chittorgarh highway on Sunday night resulted in several deaths and injuries. The incident began when a couple, Shambhulal and Kali Bai, were travelling by motorcycle near Madna in the Begun area of Chittorgarh. They were struck by an unidentified vehicle and thrown onto the road. Locals from a nearby dhaba rushed out to help them.

As the group was assisting the injured couple, a minivan travelling from Chittorgarh ploughed into them. Moments later, a car coming from behind crashed into the minivan, causing it to overturn.

Hemraj Gurjar, aged 35, and Rajesh Meena, aged 29, died on the spot. Phorulal Gurjar, aged 33, and Sonu Gurjar, aged 40, died later during treatment. Police said all four men had gone to help the couple injured in the first collision.

Seven others, including three people travelling in the minivan, were also injured and taken to hospital.

