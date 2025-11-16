Rajasthan: Six pilgrims killed, 14 injured as tempo collides with trailer truck on Jodhpur highway The tempo, carrying around 20 pilgrims from Gujarat's Banaskantha and Dhansura areas and heading to Ramdeora, was hit by the speeding trailer coming from the opposite direction.

Jodhpur:

At least six people were killed and 14 others injured after a tempo carrying pilgrims collided with a trailer loaded with grain sacks on the Jodhpur–Balesar stretch of National Highway 125 early Sunday, police said. The accident took place near the Khari Beri village in the Jodhpur district.



The tempo, carrying around 20 pilgrims from Gujarat's Banaskantha and Dhansura areas and heading to Ramdeora, was hit by the speeding trailer coming from the opposite direction, Balesar SHO Moolsingh Bhati said.

"Three women died on the spot, apart from three others. Their bodies have been kept at the Balesar hospital mortuary. The 14 injured people were rushed to the hospital, from where they were referred to the MDM Hospital in Jodhpur," Bhati said.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway, the SHO added.

Five killed in SUV-tractor collision in Gwalior

Meanwhile, in another accident, five people were killed when a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) and a tractor trolley collided in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district on Sunday morning, police said. The accident occurred at around 6 am in front of Malwa College under Jhansi Road police station limits, 20 km from the district headquarters, the area City Superintendent of Police Robin Jain told reporters.

Five people travelling in the SUV died on the spot, the official said.

The police were conducting a probe into the accident and examining CCTV footage of the area to ascertain if there was negligence or if the tractor-trolley entered the road from the wrong direction, he said.

The deceased have been identified as Kshitij alias Prince Rajawat, Kaushal Bhadoriya, Aditya Pratap Singh Jadaun, Abhimanyu Singh, and Shivam Rajpurohit, all residents of Deendayal Nagar in Gwalior, the official said.

(With PTI inputs)

