Taranagar Election Result 2023: LoP Rajendra Singh Rathore vs Congress' Narendra Budania, who will win?

Candidates in Taranagar:

Taranagar is constituency number 20 of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly. It is one of the Assembly seats of Rajasthan's Churu district. It is one of the Assembly seats comprising the Churu Lok Sabha constituency. The Taranagar Assembly constituency is a general seat, i.e. it is not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) or Scheduled Tribes (STs). The voting took place on November 25, 2023 in Taranagar.

Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly Rajendra Singh Rathore from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Narendra Budania from the Congress party are the two important candidates in the Taranagar constituency.

Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Chhotu Ram, Communist Party of India (Marxist) candidate Nirmal Kumar, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party's (RLP) Mukesh Laata, Jannayak Janta Party's (JJP) Vinay Kumar and Independent candidates Niranjan Singh Rathore, Manju and Sandeep Sharan Zaildar are also in the fray.

What happened in Taranagar in the 2013 and 2018 Assembly polls?

In 2013, BJP candidate Jai Narayan Pooniya won the Taranagar seat by defeating Congress candidate Dr Chandrashekhar Baid with a margin of 11,136 votes. In 2018, Congress candidate Narendra Budania won the seat by defeating BJP candidate Rakesh Jangir with a margin of 12,555 votes.

Who was leading in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Taranagar?

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, BJP candidate Rahul Kaswan was leading from the Taranagar constituency. BJP candidate Rahul Kaswan was again leading from the constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.