Supreme Court grills Rajasthan govt over student suicides: Why are they dying only in Kota? The Supreme Court referred to a March 24 verdict which took note of recurring cases of student suicides in higher educational institutions and formed a national task force to address the mental health concerns of students and prevent such incidents.

The Supreme Court on Friday pulled up the Rajasthan government over the surge in student suicides in the city of Kota, calling the situation "serious". During the hearing of a matter, a bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan said 14 suicide cases were reported from the city so far this year.

What are you doing as a state? SC to Rajasthan government

"What are you doing as a state? Why are these children dying by suicide and only in Kota? Have you not given a thought as a state?" Justice Pardiwala asked the counsel representing state of Rajasthan.

The counsel said a special investigation team (SIT) was formed in the state to examine cases of suicides. The top court was hearing a matter over the death of a 22-year-old student studying at IIT, Kharagpur. The student was found hanging in his hostel room on May 4.

The top court was also dealing with another case of a girl who was a NEET aspirant and was found hanging in her room in Kota, where she lived with her parents.

The top court understood that an FIR was lodged in connection with the death of IIT Kharagpur's student. The top court, however, questioned the four-day delay in the FIR, which was registered on May 8. "Don't take these things lightly. These are very serious things," the bench said.

SC takes note of recurring cases of student suicides

The bench referred to a March 24 verdict of the top court which took note of recurring cases of student suicides in higher educational institutions and formed a national task force to address the mental health concerns of students and prevent such incidents.

On Friday, the bench said a prompt filing of the FIR was necessary in such cases in line with the verdict. "Why you took four days to lodge an FIR?" the bench asked a concerned police officer present in court.

The officer said the FIR was lodged and the investigation in the case was underway. "You continue with the investigation in accordance with law," the bench told him.

It came on record that the IIT Kharagpur authorities alerted the police so after they learnt about the suicide. The bench, however, was not convinced with the explanation of the IIT Kharagpur counsel and the police officer.

"We could have taken a very strict view of the matter. We could have even proceeded for contempt against the police officer in-charge concerned of the jurisdictional police station," it said.

The bench then refrained from saying "anything further" with the FIR being lodged and progressing investigation. The investigation, it said, should be carried out expeditiously in the right direction. In the Kota suicide case, the bench disapproved non-filing of the FIR.

(With inputs from PTI)